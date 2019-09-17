Transcript for US service member killed in action in Afghanistan

Another US service member has died in Afghanistan NATO says the American was killed in action. But isn't providing any other details it's the seventeenth US comeback death. There this year there have also been put read non combat deaths. There are nearly eighteen year war 2400 Americans have died in Afghanistan. Breaking overnight in Tuscaloosa. Alabama police officer up police officer was shot and killed while serving warrants. It chased the suspect into a home and the two exchanged gunshots the suspect was wounded. And is in custody the officer is the fourth and Alabama killed in the line of duty this year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.