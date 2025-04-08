US stocks close lower, reversing earlier rally as tariff selloff continues

The move lower on Tuesday resumed a selloff that stretches back to Trump's tariff announcement last week. Since then, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq have each fallen more than 12%.

April 8, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live