US trade deficit narrowed significantly amid Trump's tariff escalation

The U.S. trade deficit narrowed significantly in April as President Donald Trump sharply escalated tariffs before pausing a large swath of the levies, U.S. Commerce Department data on Thursday showed.

June 5, 2025

