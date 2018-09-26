'They do not want me or us to win': Trump slams China for attempted election meddling

More
President Donald Trump on Wednesday opened his UN Security Council speech by taking a shot at China, claiming, without providing evidence, that it's trying to meddle in the midterm elections.
0:50 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 'They do not want me or us to win': Trump slams China for attempted election meddling
In my remarks yesterday to the United Nations General Assembly. I laid out my administration's. Commitment to building a more just and peaceful future. Regrettably we found that China. Has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 28 team. Election. Coming up in November. Against my administration. They do not want me. Or odds to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on tray. And we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don't want them to meddle or interfere. In our upcoming. Election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58096201,"title":"'They do not want me or us to win': Trump slams China for attempted election meddling","duration":"0:50","description":"President Donald Trump on Wednesday opened his UN Security Council speech by taking a shot at China, claiming, without providing evidence, that it's trying to meddle in the midterm elections.","url":"/Politics/video/us-win-trump-slams-china-meddle-upcoming-midterms-58096201","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.