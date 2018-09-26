Transcript for 'They do not want me or us to win': Trump slams China for attempted election meddling

In my remarks yesterday to the United Nations General Assembly. I laid out my administration's. Commitment to building a more just and peaceful future. Regrettably we found that China. Has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 28 team. Election. Coming up in November. Against my administration. They do not want me. Or odds to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on tray. And we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don't want them to meddle or interfere. In our upcoming. Election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.