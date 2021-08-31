Transcript for How the US is working to evacuate Americans left behind in Afghanistan

Senate president is expected to thank the service members who risked their lives to get others out of harm's way and lay out his reasons. For why he made the decision to bring the war to a close let's bring in ABC's political director Rick Klein senior pentagon reportedly Martinez and former deputy assistant secretary of state. And marine colonel Steven again geared up for more on this now on ABC news contributor colonel Andy thanks for being here we'll start with you see actually. There are still between B estimates are 100 to 200 Americans who are not able to be evacuated from Afghanistan before the withdrawal so. Howard diplomats. Gonna work with the Taliban's try to get them out now. Yeah the instinct thing is the US has been obviously been working with the Taliban for weeks now it was that clear that the Taliban in coordination with US forces head at insure the safety and security. Of the premiere of the airport which meant which was why the easy exit was so smooth. After that initial terrible was suicide bombing so it'll probably be diplomats. But I think it also we need to remember that it's in the Taliban's best interest. To find those US citizens and often and save packs passage back to US. The Taliban needs legitimacy it needs for the US understand that they are indeed going to be the new Taliban. That they needed the legitimacy of international organizations they need money. And so handing US citizens back to the US would be a good first step if the Taliban are looking to to get that sort of international legitimacy. And Louis if they are. Then this thing should go smoothly we hope. Them administration the American administration has said divide administration. That now its diplomats who will take the lead. But if not and maybe even so. Might the military play a role what what what these don't roll of American forces now as we try to get these final Americans out of Afghanistan. Terry you it's strictly a diplomatic role right now the military has transitioned to the diplomatic role. They have completed their mission we saw that night scope photo of major general Crist on you getting on that plane. That signified the mission is over but what does that mean would diplomacy means that the United States is going to hold the Taliban. Accountable they want to ensure that the television. Continues with its commitment that they gave the United States that they're going to allow those American citizens who remain behind. To leave last year according cobbled is opened. So what we're hearing is that the Taliban had reached out to cutters they had reached out to Turkey. Bombed in order to gain the capability to open up the out there the airport. Not militarily but again these would be civilian personnel I would come into. Run the air operations at the hotel they should be at the airport and then what would happen is that the the United States plans on arranging for charters. That would didn't go into this and newly reopened airport so that then they could take out in the U within the remaining 200 or 100 Americans. And their families who want to leave Afghanistan that's the hope. This is a commitment that the Taliban made the United States but ultimately we've heard from president Biden we've heard from Jake's cell in the national security advisor. Nobody is senior level of the US government trust the Taliban we just have to wait and see what happens. And Rick president Biden is facing some serious criticism for how this whole thing played out our recent ABC news it's those poll shows only 38% of Americans approve. Of the president's handling of Afghanistan so housing administration. Responding and what do you expect to hear from the president today. Yeah president Biden has lost his base on this issue you've seen the numbers up Republicans independents Democrats there. Almost almost to a tee saying the same thing about the need to have kept US forces there until all Americans are gone all Afghan allies are bought. And that is I think key to what president how president Biden France's decision he's talked a lot about. The broad scope of this and is being at the Smart strategic move even if it isn't necessarily. The most popular move he has to assuage concerns about how this is how this has been handled. And I think most importantly assuage concerns about security going for because so much of this is tied up in perceptions of American security. People want to be safe from terrorism obviously and I think the poll numbers of flipped on this as we've seen the horrors and the embarrassments. Of the last couple of weeks out it is obvious to the tragedy of less than a week ago. And I don't think the White House is expecting the public's and come along in the short term but I think he needs to convince people that this is the right thing in the longer term strategic interest and security interest of. A country. And stay we went into Afghanistan in twenty years ago to crush the terrorist threat after 9/11. In those twenty years Afghanistan has changed under American protection the United States is the hardened our defenses so. How much more vulnerable are we today in 20/20 one and gone for two terrorist organizations. In Afghanistan. Even though we have no troops there. Yeah attorney makes a good point that we went in for a counterterrorism mission that state to try and create a democracy in a modern country out of a very ancient and medieval. Society and so here's the real. Question for the US is what happens going forward in terms of the threat. The argument for staying had always been a counterterrorism. Role that the US could fulfill you have to have boots on the ground. You have to be able do human intelligence to do appropriate. And effective counterterrorism. So this sad irony in May be here that if they knew the Taliban does show up and they are acceptable enough for the US to deal with in some way. That the US may have to rely on the Taliban. To provide to counter terrorism information that the US is gonna need to prevent another al-Qaeda Unclei that we saw. Eventually led to the nine elevenths attacks. Louis thousands of refugees have been flown to US military bases around the world now so where they go from here. Well they're gone they've gone through these bases in the Middle East have gone to bases in Europe. From there those people who have these special immigrant visas. They are able to leave in short order to the United States who already seen about maybe 1510171000. Who have moved to be an interest of the United States. They are then going to move to a military bases here stateside they're gonna have prevailed up the capability to keep as many as 50000 people in these bases. They're going to be here for a short time in and transition into society. The other tens of thousands of Afghans who were not part of that process but who were applying to become refugees or something called MP two status. It is going to take some time for them to be to get that paperwork processed. And they need be there in those countries for quite some time. The eventual goal is that they will leave these military bases and then transition to dozens of countries that have reached agreements with the United States. That they Ohio seize individuals while they wait for their visas or their refugee status to be approved so but for now he's still have. Tens of thousands of individuals at US military bases. In the Middle East and in oh in Germany and Italy and Spain. Who are being processed and then their final status to determine whether the move immediately to the United States or whether they're going to be waiting waiting their for quite some time. And Rick president Biden went to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware to meet with the families of service members a service members killed in a suicide bombing. At the Kabul airport. Joseph Biden is known for years has someone who has great empathy with people in grief but reports out of this meeting. He was met in part with fury. And and just resentment. And that his own. Actions there seem to come pound that cut the compounds that what what can you tell us about that. Terry incredibly poignant accounts of what happened behind those closed stores sell with the camera's not present. The Washington Post featured some of this and I know some of the families have talked it to television outlets about it and and Derek count he's used some of them were skeptical going it they weren't sure they wanted the talks were present them in out of supported politically some of them were downright angry. That the president authorized the mission. Did it and push this forward a way to put their loved ones in harm's way. Aisle but those who went through the meeting I'll show you. You talked about a president who was stopped checking his watch multiple times during the meeting they interpreted that as a sign of impatience with their message. And got talking quite at that quite some length about the loss of his own son beau bowl of course military veteran himself did not die in combat died of brain cancer after years after deployment and in the brain cancer that the president Biden thinks may have been associated with exposure he had Walt Walt play overseas. Nonetheless some of these families felt like. A Biden was talking way more about himself in his own down this loss and not dialed into their own loss in their own tragedies is some of these families. Downright angry at president Biden afterward in your right Terry for a man. As a politician who's been known for that empathetic side for making a personal connection it's really striking to see accounts the kind of not that that just that the raw anger and emotion that these families shared in these accounts and they feel like this. The president Biden just didn't connect with them didn't get did the deaths of their of the tragedy of their losses. I Louis Martinez Steve gang here Rick Klein we appreciate it gentlemen thank you.

