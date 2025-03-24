Usha Vance to visit Greenland as Trump talks up US takeover

The second lady’s office says she will be part of a U.S. delegation visiting historic sites and learning about heritage.

March 24, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live