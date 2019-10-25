-
Now Playing: Fired Veterans Affairs secretary speaks out
-
Now Playing: Former VA secretary's new book alleges mistrust in administration
-
Now Playing: Power expected to be shut off in much of Northern California due to fire threat
-
Now Playing: Trump defends 'lynching' statement
-
Now Playing: Hundreds gather to say farewell to Rep. Elijah Cummings
-
Now Playing: DOJ opens investigation into Russia probe
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Justice Department announces probe into Russia investigation
-
Now Playing: Trump could force federal agencies to cancel subscription to NYT, WaPo
-
Now Playing: Rep. Hill denies sexual affair with staffer
-
Now Playing: Justice Department to investigate Russia probe
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 25, 2019
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Carter back at home
-
Now Playing: Impeachment showdown
-
Now Playing: Trump to visit HBCU for presidential justice forum
-
Now Playing: Countdown to first Democratic primaries
-
Now Playing: Tumult in the Middle East after US withdraws from Syria
-
Now Playing: Undecided voters weigh Democratic candidates' electability
-
Now Playing: ‘NBA is acting like a wholly owned subsidiary’ of China: Pence
-
Now Playing: Republicans storm impeachment hearing