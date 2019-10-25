Transcript for Former VA secretary's new book alleges mistrust in administration

So big picture is this book about settling the score. No really is and I were at the book because I feel so strongly that our veterans deserve the very best care and services. That this country can offer and I. Had found the formula I think for working within government to make that better and I wanted to share what was working and what wasn't. And secondly I do have a deep concern about what public service has become in this country and I believe strongly that we need Americans. To volunteer in the coming make our government better and in this type of environment I wonder whether. We're going to be able to get the right type of people to come serve. In his testimony this week as a part of the impeachment inquiry Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor also described feeling undercut by a informal and irregular decision making as a part of this government and taking place around formal channels of government. Did you identify with what he was talking about. Well. Unfortunately. I think that this pattern of behavior of the experience that I had. Which I think took away from the ability to focus in this case some veterans is not. Unfortunately a unique experience I've seen. The same thing happened to many other. People who've come to serve many dedicated career professionals who trying to do the job in their for the right reason because they believe. In government and they believe in their country. Being prevented from doing their job every day so. This is exactly the reason why am beginning to speak out on this so we can ever reset a firm firemen get. The focus back to where it should be. You claim that some political appointee is that were put in place there at the VA. Basically communicated with the president around you one point you claim they tried to orchestrate your ouster. It's the it isn't not the president's prerogative to get to appoint some staff. Absolutely I think when you serve in the president's cabinet and as I did you serve at their pleasure and the president should have that team around him or her. That allows them to feel comfortable and get the advice they want there's no issue with that. But the issue that I raised in the book and just laid out the facts for people decide is this was being orchestrated by a a small number of political appointees who weren't elected. And they weren't put into place to decide who should be secretary. And they were. Creating a situation by leaking information and creating false information. That ultimately had an influence not only on need but other. Members. Government that are trying to do their jobs and served the American people. I want to ask you to about a new report by the veterans administrations it inspector general that found that whistle blowers face real issues. At the agency has autism and a lot of conversation in Washington the last few weeks about the treatment of whistle blowers. While you were the head of the DA did you feel like there is a culture of retaliation against whistle blowers. Well I think that there's no doubt that this has been environment that has been tough for many people who've tried to speak out. When I was secretary we passed through congress and the president signed. The accountability whistle blower protection act so that we work in acting. New legislation to be able to make sure the people felt comfortable speaking out when this all wrongdoing. And that certainly was not. The intention. Or an environment that I supported where there was retaliation. You're the only member of president's cabinet to be confirmed. A hundred to zero unanimous vote there in the senate cease at the time the navy bipartisanship wasn't dead. Is that still your thinking is there room for bipartisan work here Washington. Well I have no doubt. That. This country needs to come together or and they can't have these partisan divides and I was under the belief that. If there's any area in government where there should be by persons report it should be to help support our veterans and that's the way that I approached it. Looking back. Arab everything you've learned sense what is your opinion of president trump as a leader. Well I think that president trumpet is. Struggling right now I think that this is a country that is divided and it's hard to be a leader of a divided country and I. Would hope that he would see that. This is the opportunity to really lead in a very different direction and frankly. What I've recommended is is that he and others in Washington because this is a very. Did this of environment. Take their lessons from veterans. And veterans are about serving and putting country first and I think we all have a lot to learn from them. The former VA secretary David shell can out with a new book it shouldn't be this hard to serve your country thank you so much for joining us.

