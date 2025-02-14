Vance, Zelenskyy meet as Trump admin wades into talks to end Russia-Ukraine war

Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met on Friday on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference to discuss how to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war.

February 14, 2025

