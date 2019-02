Transcript for Former Vice President Joe Biden: My family wants me to run in 2020 election

Former vice president Joseph Biden today coming closer to announcing a run for the presidency she hasn't probably the last few months. He said today that there's a consensus. Among many innocent and we including his wife Jill. And his son Conner that he shouldn't run for the presidency. But there are other considerations at stake Biden says he wants to make sure that his campaign would be sufficiently rehearsed financially. He says he wants to make sure that he really wants to put his family through. What he knows would be grueling campaign. Against president trump in 20/20 two cities in the final stages of that decision will be making its soon. And don't be surprised she said so a lot of news from buy and today he says all monitor here University of Delaware in Newark Delaware. So you know he summoned overall same tune in to see Woody's gonna do in 20/20. I'm driver over here in New York Delaware for ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.