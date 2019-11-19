Transcript for Vindman says he believes Trump ‘ordered’ Zelenskiy to investigate Bidens

It was inappropriate. It was improper for the president. To request and to demand. An investigation. Into a political Bowman opponent. Especially a foreign power where there is. At best dubious. Believe today this would be if they're completely impartial investigation. And that that this would have a significant implications if it was became. Public knowledge and it would be perceived as a parson play it would undermine our Ukraine policy. And or to undermine our national security. I'm Carly you. You've described this as a demand this favorite for the president passed. What is it about the relationship between the president nine states and the president of Ukraine. That lead you to conclude that when the president I states asks affair like this. It's really demand. Chairman the call strike come from the the military culture. When a senior ask you to do something even if its place in pleasant. It's it's not. It's not to be taken as a request its B regards to be taken as an order. In this case of the power disparity between the two leaders. My impression is that in order to get the White House meeting. Our presidents Owens he would have to deliver these investigations.

