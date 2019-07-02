Transcript for Virginia official revealed to be editor of yearbook filled with racist photos: Report

Do. Everybody welcome to the brief her mom ABC's Devin while Washington joined by our senior congressional throughout from reporters just turned what I can. It's great to have you here in the building in you're normally a turnaround in the hill talking resources reported announced stories and then you're gonna bring some of that reporting. Very shortly a lot happening on the hill so stay tuned for that a breakthrough perhaps on the shut down front. I don't wanna start with the crisis that's been unfolding in Virginia. It is really something Tricia you. You've been a long time resident of this town. You watch Virginia politics have you ever see. Anything like what we're seeing never seen anything like it even when you ketchup and longtime lawmakers in the state they're shocked by what's going on it seems like another day another scandal. I'm with the Democrats just left you know wondering what the heck is the future it is hard. It is crazy the governor the lieutenant governor the attorney general all embroiled in controversies of their own and are Tommy honest has been down in the state capital Richmond today. As the state continues to grapple with this crisis and political leadership in. Time you actually had a chance to catch up today with to the figures the center this whole thing we haven't heard very much. From just in Fairfax or from Graham Norton but want to play the tape you were in the halls there on the State Capitol catching up with just a Fairfax service. Mourn I see her crying it's reducing the number doctor Tyson good to see you guys were headless and was the last leg of the north has probably go to north them yes. Is there any is there any plan in place to take others serve him. Lieutenant governor very muted Tom in response to your questions about doctor Tyson that is of course. His accuser who allege is a sexual assault happened in 2004. Cobb. Walk us through that moment in what way you know and walk us through what your reaction we're system has answers there. Right so you know we really haven't heard from him. Outside of statements that he's released through his spokesperson or through his office he's up quickly ushered in here to the state house is quickly ushered out. And he hasn't really responded to questions he did on Monday when these allegations first surfaced but since doctor Tyson. Came forward he has been silent when it comes to interviews out out in the public so I decided to ask you know. Do you remember doctor Tyson crying because she alleges that afternoon that that she was a sexually assaulted. By the lieutenant governor back in 2004 at the DNC instead of a hotel room. But she started to cry afterwards. He remained silent as he saw in the clip you not want to answer that. And that I asked if he had spoken to governor north from because they had not spoken in days and spoken since Saturday. When governor north and had that news conference at sort of set up all these scandals revealing that he had appeared in black face back in 1984. Now lieutenant governor Fairfax as they did speak separate source told me the actually the two men had a very cordial conversation they wish each other well and it. At one point given even both said they were praying for each other. Odds are so that that covers two of the scandals to the scandals the attorney general mark hearing admitting yesterday of course that he appeared in black faces Wellman 1980s dress and as a rapper Curtis blow. He we got some video of him sort of running out of his office and into a waiting car last night late at night he left his office this morning he sort of ushered pretty quickly into his office is well he hasn't released any statement as at all. And then there's the majority leader not at we're dealing with that was that was a new thing that broke today. Virginia newspaper reporting that in 1968 the Virginia Military Institute you're bought one of the managing editors about your book. Was the majority leader Q and in Virginia. And and that majority leader I get it I got a chance to catch up with him there are several races photos inside that your book he's just released a statement saying. In part that he is proud of being a graduate from Virginia Military Institute. In 1968 he says he was the managing editor part of a large staff that he was not responsible for every single image every single thing written in that your book but he did say that he pledged in 1968 that he supported. The integration. Black cadets into the Virginia Military Institute back in 1968. He just released this statement I try to catch up with him earlier today when pressed him on this it. He apologized if if you regrets any of the pictures and that your book he had nothing to say or when to see that he was here. Two to work on the budget and I said yeah but you also have these races photos from the yearbook and and he walked into. A room to caucus with some other Republicans the time. So it would do with port different scandals if you will situations here. At the capitol in in Richmond and voters regular Virginians we talked to in here just. They sort of wants stability either they're embarrassed that this is happen in the state. And a lot of them actually saying they want governor north and just a state point. You know DeVon you you can't have two consecutive terms for governor here in Virginia so in a couple years. We'll be termed out anyway someone else will run but they just want some stability right now. And it's been so chaotic that ambulances wondering what happens next. You know what happens next is who steps into this turmoil to try to bring stability try to. Sort of calm things bring bring both sides together bring them to four people you just mentioned together give any sense of. Who that player might be in either Virginia politics or national politics to go to the state and try to sort of be a peacemaker a broker. A calming influence. Arabs a person exists just quite yet. I can tell you this. Governor north don't we know that he is not gonna resign. A source told me that lieutenant governor Fairfax has no plans on resigning as well. But there is pressure from outside groups and or pressure now from the democratic candidates running for president. A few of them were saying they want doctor Tyson's situation investigated they want those allegations investigated what exactly that means. I'm not sure I mean this happened back in 2004. A much of a clone for criminal investigation I'm not sure they're calling for this nation within the Democratic Party here in Virginia. It may just be political speech if you will nonetheless it is putting a lot of pressure on some of the players here. And anybody who predicts he know what's gonna happen I mean I wouldn't count. Now is initiating an interest in another surreal twist in this whole thing on that very point we we've learned just in the past 24 hours Trish that. The law firms that were involved in the Brett Cavanaugh fight in this county. Because Italians like parlors and has players here if it seems so honest tone dafted to think of the the idea that. Someone would retain the firm then that now Brett justice Brett Cavanaugh had. The Indy accuser like you said it is has. You know she retained the firm that Christine Monte Ford had so. It appears like we're fighting in the same circle again by Hasan on the Democrats are nice and and my Tums doesn't mean. These candidates are 20/20 are in a really tough bind because you know do the women especially in the end they came out strongly in favor Christie Monday for a very soon so. They were really there's a lot of pressure for them to stand with this professor of finance and Tom before we let. Go you alluded to it a little bit earlier but you've you've been down there now for several days you know when the cameras are off and you're out in the coffee shops are back at the hotel. You know what what are you hearing from people besides the turmoil and is that is there a sense of disgust is there a sense. A desperate sense if you will for for political peace Ivan what what sort of the poll soundings EC. You know I mean for the most part people here at least in Richmond where we've been have been living their life having their. They're continuing on with their life fee is not a crisis that is consumed people is it embarrassing that's what people tell C out corsets and their cities of the highest elected leaders. In their state here in the state house what we see I mean physically when I see my own vices there's a lot of frustration people can't believe this people are losing patience. You have a ton of reporters and cameras here that are in the state house trying to get this story you have. Politicians are trying to avoid the media. Under this umbrella of of a sex scandal. Allegations and also oh races scandals as well as just you know just not a good look from Virginia at this point. And you guys were talking about the other candidates as well bringing up some of the allegations and and and and the words coming back to haunt in the mean it is so true because one of the problems Democrats have here's that a lot of Democrats in Virginia Coleman governor north and to resign. Including the attorney general. And now these allegations against lieutenant governor Fairfax and sort of the those voices are not as loud when it comes to Fairfax face they still say they're the working together trying to figure out what they're gonna do but they have not come out at strongly again. These are allegations of course but it's a much different responsible was governor of orphan who's a fellow Democrat I should pension. Did he want him out and now everyone sort of tone that that pat talked down. The time great to hear from you thanks for your reporting and thanks for your time this afternoon much more from you are coming up on world news tonight as well I thought for some other big news undecided the river in happening up on Capitol Hill your group bread and butter keep him happy finally a glimmer of hope that the the compromise I hadn't talking to shut and we don't want to get ahead of ourselves but we do know that the clock is ticking ninety's from now government funding runs out again. We you know that there there's a risk of another shut down they've had been at odds of a prison terms border wall but you're hearing. There may actually be Richard Katz finally. This is in congress we started did the ball rolling yesterday on we were gradually hearing night. The Republicans and the Democrats in this they wanted to be left alone and that means keep the president out of the talks keep a pull OC out of the talks. And it just see if they could come to a deal and lo and behold last night. After they had a briefing with border security professionals they were all sort of getting what you know sort of schooled up on their facts and where they could come to a deal and imagine this it comes on that it seems to conduct on the semantics so. Prison time has been insisting on a border wall but if he backs off on that everyone seems to be coming around the idea even Democrats are. That they could add border fencing to either you just Nancy Pelosi in Nancy Pelosi is not she's not firmly wrapped her arms are coming idea but at least she is saying look. You can come to a bipartisan deal. I will bring it up for a vote she's not necessarily facial supported but that's pretty that's pretty pivotal and she's not standing in the way. Just a little while ago we did hear from one of the top Republican senators on that negotiating team Richard Shelby. Who came and spoke to cameras here's how he characterized where things or are right now whether president trump ultimately might support disagreement. I don't know pizza whenever we came up with the the president was made at a very positive. Conversation the president and the vice president. Are here today. Oh I believe. Very reasonable love. He's stating explicitly he loses in. On the appropriate level and conclude this fund the government is he won't do things finding absolutely. Let. I think we're own positive trajectory towards now an extended to our probably. Is that love. Steve. I see some sunshine underlying so welcome refreshing change of tone of our oil and nothing cubicle that enthusiasm for me I'm Dick Shelby enclave and there's no and recognize yes. Aaron flat line that that was good about ten meeting with the president and vice president key senator Graham a top ally of China he's on his way to the White House right now to did tell the president he told us. That he's gonna tell the president accept the deal you're not gonna get everything you want and because we think they're coming down off that five point seven billion dollar number. But look it's a good deal it doesn't mean you can't still do the national emergency but take the deal when you can be no if you can't. We'll see what happens there meanwhile Democrats and their newfound majority on that in the house I've representatives. Are beginning to talk about climate change yesterday they hut had their first. A congressional hearing on climate change and who knows where and made his first climate change jury ever. And today. Alexander cost you Cortez of course the liberal firebrand and freshman congresswoman from New York Ed Markey senator of Massachusetts unveiled this concept of a new. A green new deal what's the thing everybody liberals liberals are talking about Deborah Republicans taking potshots at it. Bad break here you see ANC and and Ed Markey talking about the green new deal here is a look at what it is. So many people heard about it. What's in it well they unveiled it today I think we have a graphic it's a pretty bold proposal but they put on the table. Is a goal for the United States to emit zero. Greenhouse gas emissions one day. That you talked about ten years and mobilizing projects to get there including repairing and upgrading infrastructure expanding renewable power sources. There are calling for operating retrofitting every single physical structure every bill lean in the United States for energy efficiency. We've also talked about overhauling. The transportation system. For low emissions. A hot clean and let. Take a breath and clean up waste sites. Restore ecosystems. Huge an ambitious freely and ambitious. You know project here it's and I'm binding resolutions as it wrestles the hole is a liar piece of legislature say so but this is a big statement and that tells you how far are we on they have to come into the have to go. Because if it's just a resolution that won't even have the force of law. Speaker Pelosi is not committing to bringing this to the floor she knows what a politically toxic. Topic this can be a purring upon. Bet on that they you know it it this is she remembers years back when she signed on to cap and trade with President Bush it stung the Democrats. It absolutely it did turn it flipped her into the minority eventually is one of the reasons. And she also knows that this election she just won the majority on the backs not a liberal firebrand like Alexander customer test but. Of those suburban and moderate Republicans or she has to be ever conscious of that yeah and so she can't go storming onto the floor with agreeing new DL that some say you know it it is ambitious. It had our latest you have found only a third of Americans actually think climate change is not imminent threat actually it's other try to thread the needle of raising consciousness raising awareness and are trying to advance. They're called let's bring in now a couple of guests who are experts in the subject of much more than I am Michael Manning is distinguished professor. Of atmospheric science at Penn state university he's also the coauthor of a new book in that house affect how climate change denial is threatening our planet destroying our politics. And driving us crazy. Professor it's great to see you I wanted to start repeating your reaction. To the green new deal it's a big vision. Big bold ideas for four from the moment I guess. Yes well it's not just land we need some. What we are talking about here. Is the greatest threat it week bases civilization. Climate change as you mentioned it you're just all the American people you asked them how much you care about climate change it might not rank. Up there in the top five issues but it turns out all of the things that didn't turn up in the top by concerns. When it comes in nationals dirty our economy our health. All of those things are impacted by climate change and I think that Americans are getting connected dots are realizing. At what climate change really is is unprecedented. Heat waves and and wild fires in superstores. Better have been very damaging impact on us now and the cost of inaction. Not doing something about the problem is already are greater than the cost of inaction and what it is proposal does. Is to try to ensure that we do take the actions necessary to upper catastrophic additional warming. And and it professor notable kind of a drill down on that we've been over this turf before here in the briefing room but you know I'm from Minnesota was just home recently. And in even sort of middle of the country folks who. Except the climate change perhaps is the things say cash but it is so brutally cold this winter they listen to the president say. What's so what we are aware worst climate change wears quite global warming its so called outside. Help educate us and there was a new UN report just out yesterday saying this actually technically was the fourth warmest year on record Tony eighteen. How do you sort of I do you it'll actually combat that from what people feel on the moment are very very cold stretch here. In the northeast for example whiff. The bigger picture climate science picture of a one degree increase in a year. Yes let's sort road. Or you know if it be an area sort it out this. You know went Donald Trump tweet something that's a good chance that it's wrong and in this case it's absolutely wrong we didn't see record co op. We saw old fashioned coal and old fashioned called green is the sorts. The sort of cold and and and it you know conditions that we were used to in the 1970s but. The planet as word so much in the United States has warmed in up. At those sorts of winters that we remember those of us who are old enough to remember them in the early 1970s. And become infrequent enough that what would qualify simply. As averaged all long term. People think is somehow one precedent it is a record called what we have seen over the past several years is a huge increase in record. Unprecedented heat waves out buyers in the west and lighting in the eastern US are also an attic. Of the impact of that one degree Celsius degree to have airtight warming of the planet it doesn't sound like a whole lot. But it's enough to leak to our. Greater incidence of these extreme weather and even. That sort of breakdown of the polar vortex that was giving us those cold conditions in the midwest and in early Easter about a week ago and it wasn't record called it was just you know 1970. Sorts of there's some evidence. Now. That the warming of the planet and in particular the fact that the Arctic is warming so much work and the rest of the planet. That's changing jet stream it's slowing down the jet stream. Slowing down the polar vortex which allow somebody's cold Arctic air masses to actually. Break out of the Arctic and ripped down it the United States so expect that were seen these cold Arctic outbreaks may actually be symptomatic. Could be human impact on our climate. Yeah and that impact is something that a lot of politicians on Capitol Hill now want to take on wanna bring in one of those our other guests congresswoman Suzanne. About Amaechi of Morgan who it was just named to the select committee on climate change congresswoman great to see you today. Thanks for coming in want to get your reaction to the Greene BDO and and whether you think that it's a good blueprint a good starting point. Four or whatever your committee is going to undertake in terms of legislation to take on some of the challenges that professor man this is talking about. Sure and thank you so much for the opportunity it was an honor to be selected to serve on the select committee on the climate crisis. Climate change is something that I hear about from my constituents in or again we're hearing about from people. Across the country and that could be in terms of the extreme weather events they changing conditions in our oceans. Than snow pack that we don't have for our outdoor recreation industries. We're hearing saw many concerned across the country. And I'm glad that the and green new deal resolution was introduced because that is a bold blueprint. For the future. To change our system. Energy here in the United States so that we can reduce carbon emissions and make a difference. By the select committee on climate crisis is going to be getting ideas. From across the country led by congresswoman Kathy castor from Florida. The members will be working with that the committees the committee on science space and technology. The committee on transportation and infrastructure that committee on energy and congress. The committees will be writing the legislation but we will be gathering ideas for as I said from around the country. What works how can we get to this point where we are reducing carbon emissions because we absolutely need to take bold action. Taylor says I'm isn't what is in them right or future. And what do you make of the fact that Alexander costs Joseph Cortez has been some talk today. She's sort of been the biggest proponent. Of the green new deal achieved was out there today pushing it she was offered a slot on the committee she declined it does that. What do you make of that and has does not having her star star power is part of your effort. Make it a little more complicated or how what what do you make of her gun purchase well. Eat it here is certainly that question should be addressed to represented at a cost you Cortez. I am impressed with that experience of the members on the committee I served on the science committee here in congress since I join congress seven years ago. But we also have a lot of people with great backgrounds. In renewable energy people who care a lot about this issue and are going to work hard to gather these ideas to talk about how weekends. We've worked with the committees as they craft legislation whether it be. The wave energy and research that we're doing an organ opera organ coast. Looking at how we can increase the use of solar wind and wave energy how how weekend. Increased battery technology in of course the efficiencies that we've talked about. Because the more we can make our buildings and our transportation infrastructure. More efficient got on makes a difference so the select committee will be getting all those ideas and identifying places where the policy. I can can make a difference and I truly hope this is bipartisan because. You get people across the country it's it doesn't matter if they're Democrats Republicans are not affiliated or independent. They want clean air. They want clean water they want to make sure that the jobs are good paying jobs and we can do that because a lot of this is infrastructure and making sure that people. Have the skills they need to work in clean energy jobs. And I want to bring Michael Mann professor manned by back into this quickly before we go professor. In looking at the green new deal and listening to some of the things the congressman is talking about issues soliciting ideas. You see a place for nuclear power Hydro power in day in sort of a green new deal plan whatever that ends up being. We are acting as a worthy debate the act about the role that nuclear energy might not play in our efforts to harmonize our economy that's the sorted debate that we ought to be having in congress and unfortunately over the past several years. Debate that we were having is you know is climate change real is it a hoax perpetrated by the Chinese. I testified a couple of years ago to the house science committee that was led at the time by Lamar Smith Texas. Was a climate changed and hire an all purpose of this hearing with two. Cast doubt on the global consensus. Of the world science as the climate change is real and human caused an already wrecked. Hopefully now we can get past that. They debate and on to the worthy debate about what we do to solve the problem in the green new deal proposal that's an important step. Having that conversation and opening up that debate. Great to have you professor Michael Mann Penn state university thank you so much are also protect congressman's his Ambon Amaechi of organ. Newly appointed to the select committee and the climate crisis thank you both very very much for coming in a briefing room appreciate your time. Moving on now to the race for two point one obviously getting a little more wild. Trish we've got many more candidates getting in the race for still expecting a few more to gain in. And our bread milk he caught up with one of the candidates who was the first to get into the race former Maryland congressman who you know well John Delaney in for almost two years and here is running for president on you may not know the guy who's in and out and Iowa in fact he's more offices in Iowa than any other democratic candidate he's been. All ninety knocking Iowa counties the only option vigorously in shark doesn't go. And here's a little bit of Brad no keys conversation with John Delaney just a few days ago. Thinks of her comments are currently quote so quick. How long have you been running for president a year. Except I don't that. Everyone just getting in now you've been in the game forever why do you think a headstart can actually help us I think but seriously I think the right person for the job and have the right fit for the country. But not enough people knew who white was. And the way for me to solve that problem. These messages jump in the heat vs are for the most of whom are U forty tell people who have to. So I could tell about my background which is why we're here grew up right up the street veritable temple wood ridge managers and grow at a blue collar family that was like Christian. This diner we used to come to know. All the time when I was a kid my dad came to this diner since he was a high school. So I grow a bit kind of hard working blue collar family. So what I think this country needs more than anything. Is a president who returned in a sense of common purpose. To the American people which doesn't mean we agree with each other. But so that we can start working on some of the big things we have to do to solve some of the problems that are really facing the American people get some things done. And build a better future together the reason I wanna be president because I think as a second most important issue facing this country is had we take this terribly divided nation. It's our creative acted because we don't do that we're gonna look at a future. We're more and more people going to be left behind. Where these big challenges we have to confront whether B climate change for a long term fiscal condition. We're where the effective technology is having on every aspect of our our life whether you work. Or society or security risks of privacy. We don't confront those things. And where every political disagreement it's almost missed quite violent protests fueled by disinformation of course that's the future we're headed toward. So I think there's a totally better future that will allow us. But it starts with us acknowledging that were all in this together and that we actually have to work together to achieve something better. So I'm running for president to beat the person. To do that it could change politics and hopefully change policy and hopefully build a better future. Anixter Brett Melky and congressman Delaney for that end and turning to sell political reporter Molly Nagel. Who is tracking another Democrat who's not in the race but the one everybody's talking about former vice president Joseph Biden Molly you've been on the case in fact reaching out to sources. What's going home with Joseph Biden yeah. Heard already out of the million dollar question and net you know it. A couple of expo new couples are says his campaign is saying it very tight lipped on nest one source close the cameras and spoke with today. I just spoke with today I sent his top lieutenants are calling around looking for a path. Forage the nomination I also spoke to James Smith he ran for governor in South Carolina who has a democratic candidate there he's very close to Biden Biden. If it feels like a kinship with him he reminds him a lot of his Hanbo. You know he has not been in touch with Biden are working to get a time for the two of them to get together but he spoke with mutual friend who sent to him. It's not if Biden announces its winds now cost so when you know as much as we want to read the tea leaves here though I think ultimately it comes down to what I and once. She's been through this twice before he knows what it's like to run a campaign he knows how difficult it can be and he set on multiple occasions he feels that your heart and soul really have to be in the race so he knows what it takes Durand keep he's said publicly he thinks he's the most qualified to do sounds self. No surprises there. All the tea leaves are coming together you're hearing from sources it's not if but when Trish you've heard any source is the same selling most of in the senate that he then it's everything you can do to lay a perfect right now it's just he's gonna flip the switch he's getting really close you out there autistic a look at this picture on Twitter we saw from one of one of Kabul Harris is it's look at us Joseph Biden working the Amtrak lines shaken hands and one. Presidential candidate running into another potential candidates so we will see. What's in store Molly Nagel thinks much of that reporting we know you'll stay on the by Beatrice turner great to have you here in Houston has always fantastic reporting. Every tech you watch yesterday her return home won't be back tomorrow for the Friday edition of the briefing room 3:30 eastern time. Until then I'm Devin Dwyer we'll see and a.

