Transcript for Volunteers field calls about voting issues

How do you know if the ID requirements in your state have changed wolf for the last 55 years since John F. Kennedy imposed a call to action the lawyers committee for civil rights under the law in Washington DC. Has been leading the charge to help boaters navigate this complex system. We went to their headquarters where they told us they've been the busiest they've been in decades. Want to bring you inside the election protection headquarters for the lawyers committee for civil rights this is where. Thousands of volunteers this season election season. Are fielding phone call seven basically take a look these volunteers. Listening in from. Callers voters all across the country encountering problems with the registrations perhaps for showing up in an early voter voting location. Their name isn't on the list C discount and right here is blocking unit callers. Plain looking in the in the files from what the rules are in a state. Of these volunteers all have a legal backgrounds we're told they're not all lawyers they're trying to get answers. For voters having trouble. State you've only. Your floor grease you're the manager of this election protection costs and Iran's surprised how busy you are a week out from Election Day. Yeah I mean we've had a lot of voters that are calling and mailed me this information. Voter registration and what a detainee that the bulls maybe they find out they're not registered an actual what to do. Others are calling into river problems Amy C and apparently though the this volunteering here is just now to. Talking about Thompson's voting machines you said there's a caller. We are married hearing a lot of issues and voting machines now. We do have some voters that car and went concerns and we take those very seriously how busy is it right now compared to say the last mid term when you're during this. Yeah and so it's definitely have been a very busy here especially since I hope rarely have thousands of letters called thousands and yes I'll have all the haseltine and had twice as many calls. So far and then we haven't may fourteenth we're getting a lot of calls from Georgia we've had hundreds. Just in the last month and Texas as another state where he is as early voting against Aaron and. In an interview me anybody continent and this is a caller. He did not live yeah. Yeah my concern is calling and he generally simple be edited easy easy there. So when I visited the next. That is actually today where you've been hearing today. OK I was yeah few callers from sit up Florida receives notice in the mail saying that there Helen Alice. I haven't seen by the counties and so we can counseling those callers and federal. This place. Come from directly from the state of Texas has some kind of scam that's going around Florida could be a scam or just. Trying to make sure the voters. You go out and vote. Yeah OK yeah 200 thank you so much. What would you say to people who show up at the polls. Any time now in the next week on November 6. They have a problem they're not on the list their registration is screwed up and intimidated by a poll worker what's your bottom line advice to folks. Don't give out. Don't give up and don't walk out of that polling site without. Getting the help that you need and if you're not getting help. From somebody in charge of the site call us at 866 hour boat. We will literally be here virtually every hour of Election Day and our goal is to troubleshoot the problems that people are. Are having to make sure that they're able to successfully cast a ballot that will be counted. So don't give up. All right don't get out give up important words to remember that our thanks to the folks. At the lawyers committee nonprofit nonpartisan just a reminder again he need to reach election protection headquarters there are available every day 1866 arbor 1866687. 686. They 6863. Girl's attacks on vote 2987779. And asked them any questions you have.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.