VP Harris holds first campaign rally since Biden's withdrawal

ABC News' Jay O'Brien, Elizabeth Schulze and Mary Bruce are joined by Amanda Renteria, former national political director for Hilary Clinton's presidential campaign, to discuss the event.

July 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live