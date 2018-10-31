Transcript for 'We have to have a wall of people': Trump defends military presence on border

OK talking about 101000 maybe 151000. Active duty US military to the border more than we have fighting the Taliban and Afghanistan more than we have fighting ice just answer you really. You've really and it's very important we have to have a wall of people very highly trained people. To retreat dedicated patriots as what they. You have caravans coming up that look a lot larger than its reported actually I mean I'm pretty good it. Estimating crowds is and I will tell you they look a lot bigger than people would think so. We'll find out they had a very rough one just formed. In El Salvador now if you can believe it. And it was very nasty so what took place and you look at what's coming up from Honduras and right through Mexico. And Mexico's helping us put. These arrests people there illiterate people in those crowds and use of Mexico suffered a lot of of lot of damage in the last skirmish in what we see is deeply. Impoverished people fleeing violence many of them women and children gonna send 151000. Active duty US military mostly men and it's actually mostly young man and a lot of rough people lot of rough people John if you look at it's been well reported. It's a lot of young people lot of young men. And they always and they have been doing this step pushing the women right up into the front good the push and if you. Kids right up to the front but if you take a look at the the caravans and is not now there's more than one in his two with three forming. You take a look at it you a lot of very. Tough strong young men and if you look at the skirmish they had with the Mexicans. Police its combination of police and the army. It was a nasty skirmish. But they're not a hundred miles away the the active duty military you know a lot I mean you're the president eight they can't arrest. People crossing the border at Penn State defense national emergency ever zoo. National emergency covers a lot of Terry thick canopy invade a country you look at that almost looks like an invasion it really does look like an invasion care centers in Asia. Well I think so I think when you look at some of when you look at some of the people within the care of it yeah I think it could be considered an invasion of our country we can't have it. We can't happen from a cost standpoint it's not fair to our citizens some of the horse people World Cup here this is dangerous people these are similar of people. We knew look at MS thirteen they come from that area this is a very rough group of people coming up. Other all cases but this is a very rough group of people look what they did to the Mexican army. At the border look at the skirmish pages that that was a very bad thing for the Mexican army that was not easy so we'll see what happens and hopefully there won't be a confrontation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.