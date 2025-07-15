Waltz testifies at Senate confirmation hearing for UN ambassador

Mike Waltz, former national security adviser who left in the wake of the Signal chat controversy, faces a confirmation hearing for United Nations ambassador. ABC News' Jay O'Brien reports.

July 15, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live