Transcript for Washington D.C. renames street to honor black female NASA mathematicians

And we're gonna close today show with oh really a really special moment in Washington DC a want to bring in. My colleague Serena Marshall come on up to the big table Serena. So yes it up so this is really call so we do the movie hidden figures I think opened up a lot of lies to the reality of the space race and some of they didn't figures in this case it that they referred to of course the women. The unsung heroes of NASA that I'm a lot of them wanted to backgrounds map and let's talk about. VV the honor that they are receiving just today. Yes this is a beautiful tribute to some incredible women that they are you said as he said the unsung heroes a NASA there the figures behind. This astronauts whose faces we come have come to know so well and they really industry here in Washington it's at right in front of the NASA headquarters in DC. From E Street into him figures weigh in their honor. He was the man who became the first American to orbit the year. All men do not remember. John land and then well known to history has done illegally when he leaves you for NASA calculate halted its ingenious. And I'm Protestant definitely important but today where the women. Who put him there there's no protocol from the the protocol for me answers in her feet just brought to the forefront of American history thanks to the movie hidden figures and today Kathryn Johnston Doherty Vonn and merry Jackson. Remembered again with the street renamed in their honor. These female mathematicians. We're doing the heavy lifting in aeronautical research and it's about how women of all backgrounds proof that not only are women good at math. Sometimes they are the best at math tourists and locals alike reacting I think these. Yet that's been up thought. First need to do. Minorities. Played very vital role Catherine Johnson was a mathematician an asset for more than thirty years. Working as a human computer at a time before computers were trusted asked to verify the numbers. Her work was essential to the beginning of the space shuttle program calculating trajectories launch windows and emergency return paths at a building remaining in 2017. Telling ABC news. And everybody. Memory is still day do you bitch. What do. Now one of the things you might not realize I know I didn't realize this Rick is that her work one of the last projects as he worked on was contributing to the mission to Mars so even after her retirement long after. Her contributions to NASA and science is still going to be felt. And we should point that's a pretty rare honor in the district of club meeting at a street in net and rented that there aren't that many of them and this is a well deserved honor and a and a and a really cool tribute very cool. All right Serena Marshall thank you for bringing that.

