Washington lawmaker mulls over what role US plays in Hamas-Israel war

The youngest Jewish lawmaker in the House joins The Big Story. Rep. Sara Jacob, (D-CA), gives her take on how much America should get involved in the latest conflict.

October 19, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live