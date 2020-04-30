Transcript for Washington’s coronavirus stay-at-home order will extend beyond May 4

Well one of the first known cases of corona virus in the United States as well as fatalities were in the state off Washington here to give us an update on the evergreen State's biggest city. Is Seattle mayor Jenny Dirk and thank you for being with us mayor and a number of states as you know are beginning to slowly reopened we heard from your governor Jay n.'s Lee who announced yesterday Washington stay at home owner will extend. Beyond may fourth with some restrictions eased what do you believe it will take for Seattle to successfully re open while pull that looked like. So can Maureen were going to be very careful to look at the science as we did into making the decision to shut down. We know we need rods skill testing and the ability for contact tracing. Meaning you go and find everybody who's had contact with someone is positive deceit they are testing positive and need to be quarantined. And we're we don't have that yet here were going to need it forward reopened. Right and in the meantime as you know small businesses struggling so much right now what has your city done. To help them what more needs to be done. We're doing everything we can't hurt small businesses out of the box we deferred all their business taxes. I put in place an order that so they could not be evicted so they can stay in place we had a program to give small loans to small businesses. And we are working really hard to keep a resilient but the federal government is going to have to do more than may have doubted our businesses want to make it through this. Now we know Seattle placed a cap. On the condition that restaurant delivery apps can charge customers in response. To you worry airy and another city some of those apps it's an hey we've already deferred. Or we've cut some of those fees and putting a cap on it is unconstitutional. What response have you gotten. We have heard from so many businesses who are struggling to stay open in tift the family's front line workers and keep people employed. And some of those bees or being charged her just outrages. In the and it owners and business is Gainer in doing the deliveries themselves and working around the clock. So we working with our City Council decided that really to do what we need to do this while business as we organ but it cap in place. We think it's fair and we think it also is one their. You know it it's challenged it all. Hope. You announce the certainly made headlines that you're going to either forum go your entire salary for the rest of the year award that's not possible you say you will donated. Why is this so important to you. It's such a hard time for people right now in Seattle and across America so many people lost their jobs. In in the city where we've lost so many revenues and we're facing some really big budget. Deficits and so I while I was able to talk to my family and really fortunate to be in the position we can do it. But I wanted to cargo that salaries let I would show that I minute or Seattle you. While that's incredible leadership mayor Durkin thank you so much for what you do and for being with us today we appreciate it. Thanks so much take care you too.

