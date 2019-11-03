WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews

More
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not answer the question, but instead slammed Democrats over remarks some interpreted as anti-Semitic.
1:10 | 03/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":61612653,"title":"WH refuses to say whether Trump really believes Democrats hate Jews","duration":"1:10","description":"White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders did not answer the question, but instead slammed Democrats over remarks some interpreted as anti-Semitic. ","url":"/Politics/video/wh-refuses-trump-believes-democrats-hate-jews-61612653","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.