WH: School safety commission 'activated' in wake of Texas school shooting

More
Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the commission will reinitiate conversations on how to better protect America's students.
0:26 | 05/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WH: School safety commission 'activated' in wake of Texas school shooting

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55273960,"title":"WH: School safety commission 'activated' in wake of Texas school shooting","duration":"0:26","description":"Press secretary Sarah Sanders said the commission will reinitiate conversations on how to better protect America's students. ","url":"/Politics/video/wh-school-safety-commission-activated-wake-texas-school-55273960","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.