What’s next in Elon Musk’s feud with President Trump

ABC News’ Karen Travers and John Santucci report on the deteriorating relationship between President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, a former member of his inner circle.

June 6, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live