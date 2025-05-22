What’s in Trump’s tax bill as it heads to Senate

ABC News’ Jay O’Brien reports on the passage of the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," a sweeping package of tax cuts, Medicaid reform and immigration spending.

May 22, 2025

