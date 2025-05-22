White House defends Trump's attendance of crypto gala

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt says it's "absurd" to suggest President Donald Trump is enriching himself from the presidency.

May 22, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live