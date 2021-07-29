Transcript for White House economic adviser breaks down the bipartisan infrastructure plan

That big breakthrough on the massive one trillion dollar infrastructure deal to pay for roads bridges and more White House economic advisor Jared Bernstein joins us now. To talk more. About what made it didn't into the bill at this stage and what didn't and what's ahead. Jared thanks for being with us. I thank you for monetary issue we William. So let's take military that this deal includes a 110 billion dollars for new roads and bridges 65 billion to expand. Broadband Internet 39 billion for public transit and the presence have a certain that all this spending will translate into jobs so. Given that and and given that that we still have what six point eight million people unemployed the who lost their jobs during the pandemic what kind of specific extra patient. Do you have for the jobs that this bill could create. Well whenever you're making historic investments in public transit and passenger rail coach and the largest. Investment in bridges since the construction the interstate highways is mentioned broad band and electric vehicle infrastructure including. Charging stations and electrifying thousands. Of school and transit buses across the country. You're gonna create jobs. Those jobs and infrastructure. And high value add English and by the way it's a very important value of this president and those jobs like labor standards and you're never going to be union jobs so it's certainly going to involve job getting. These infrastructure projects stood up and the economy but also. These -- these are projects that will be economies. Improve our productivity we get its market efficiently we create. For people to get into the job market we create clean drinking water so kids can have a a healthy experience. From that perspective that's going to help long term economic benefits. And that's always been the rationale for infrastructure spending on on the politics the news it is. How normal political speeches that they had this bill is at this point seventeen Republicans. Voted with Democrats to advance this by saying it's normal it did not anymore but it used to be. However it's still not a sure thing is gonna make it through final passage in part because at progressive Democrats in the house who want more how do you read the political situation. One of the things that I think countered these Republicans. Are. Constantly pulling me aside over the years and saying we really wanted to something I'd infrastructure but we just don't have the leadership we just don't have the action well let's go president Biden runs around the leadership to reach across the aisle there were a lot of doubters who didn't think we get this far and and get a bipartisan agreement and a store and 67 votes to close debate on this that's really that's written and and to get just part of your question I think the magnitude of that boat I suggest real moments. All I can tell you not a political -- are among economists and W bush is that there are not just politicians on both sides of the aisle but more importantly they're American people they very much want to see these investments they want to see reliable high speed Internet reaching them in rural communities they want to see investments in electric vehicles are we can have no water and cleaner air action and they certainly don't wanna sit on broken highways and deal with with the content infrastructure. Teacher issue we've seen. This plan is less than a quarter of the of the big plan the president originally proposed back in March lot of presence priorities didn't make it investments in child care and housing clean energy. So now Democrats are looking at including them in a massive 3.5 trillion dollar budget package we are seeing inflation fighting around the size and scope of that. So among the things it didn't make it into the first deal what do you think the president wants at the top of the list. If her question he's in he's been pretty straightforward and that he really wants this he is chair agenda enacted child care all the care if you look around at the international economies if you look at advanced economies that we compete they virtually all have. Accessible and affordable child and Eller has systems compared oral what does that mean it means that families -- Muslim the president cherish most about the families and take care your kids can safely take care of their elderly members and do so without breaking the bank well it's really important for them and for basic fairness but that's important art colony because it creates a half way into the labor force from people who don't have that kind of access and affordability. Education take. Investing in in both universal pre K and two years of free community college that's also within us something that's always been extremely important this president and you put those all together with and along with some of these more ambitious climate measures to end the in what's there to take shape the reconciliation package very easy senate programs are once again designed to the economy's capacity. To meet its labor supply. Ultimately it's broke its benefits working Americans. What today in new numbers are out on US economic growth between April and June. And and they are below estimates the market was expecting higher they show the economy grew at an annual rate of six point 5% as big. But forecasters expect about 8% supply chain issues I guess seem to be constraining growth. Still trending upward though the so it's a bit of a mix dagger looks like but you're the economist out of the administration reading today's report. The US economy is now made -- losses -- the last eighteen months and surpassed. Pre pandemic GDP level that is GDP is now back and slightly above the level that it was before the crisis now if you look back a year ago or pastors from the CBO pretty much young guy MS oh always any forecaster that you comply with telling us it's gonna take two years to get back to where we got back to about one -- this president's rescue Graham -- shots and arms and checks and pockets. And time and -- -- in terms of getting that every back on -- three million new jobs since he's taken office so we see this report with the fastest growth rate in almost four decades. To be -- very. Clear endorsement. Of the growth impact of these policies and I think in my -- by the way yes certainly helping people with unemployment insurance stimulus checks be really important but getting that vaccine program out there so people can safely re engage with commerce that's probably been one of the most important economic and health interventions may. And with the delta variant surging still so critical for people. To get their vaccinations if true if they can find a way to persuade themselves to do it. Jared Bernstein. Thanks very much as always for help and assess. My teacher.

