Transcript for White House economist responds to GOP infrastructure counteroffer

Well today as we heard in Cleveland more the president's. Sales pitch on infrastructure there. The ball is now back in the White House's court on the major infrastructure plan out there Republicans today said over that 928. Billion dollar counter offer. Once again part of this enormous budget to the president is proposing in his ambitious economic plans are joining us out of talk about all that brought. From a Margie he's the deputy director of the White House National Economic Council brought. Thanks for being with us. Thanks for having it. So hello let's talk about this counter offer from Republicans I just asked my colleagues. The bombings came to close to a trillion dollars in did you think of the Republican Party offering you know to go on board within near trillion dollar proposal are an infrastructure. Would have been unheard of now the longer I guess president's move the needle. It's present at a really prepared to turn down. That kind of spending. Rather than take the deal that's on the table or something close to it. Well the president appreciates the offer that came in today we're still taking a careful look at it. I think that there are are some positive steps that they've taken they've come up on the amount of money as they're willing to dedicate. Fixing our roads and bridges that come up a little bit on money dedicated. That's a rail in this country but unfortunately there are still some areas where the president believes we need to invest in infrastructure in the and the Republican proposal does not. Do that's when he's give you an example of that. There are 400000. Child care centers and K 212 schools in the United States that still get. About water through lead pipes the president's plan would rip out and replace every single one of those lead pipes put to protect the health and safety for our children. Unfortunately the Republican counter proposal does not offer anything in that area and other examples of the president proposed. That we I renovate and upgrade veterans hospitals the average Veterans Hospital he had states is almost fifty years old. And the Republican counter proposal does not. Not provide any funding it and in that area so look we're we're making some progress we are glad to see that they haven't come up in certain areas. But they're still a ways of difference between what the president has asset is necessary. And what Republicans are. Doesn't. Turn up your you know what's reassuring about listening to is that that sounds like get a pretty traditional. Congressional. By executive good discussion over priorities and spending on it is something that we've heard for decades until pretty recently. And and it does sound. Like talks are continuing I do want to ask you. About another issue that's the money that's already going to states and know that you seen. The writing that articles on this an analysis by the Tax Foundation found. That most states right now they're actually there whether the pandemic far better than expected state revenue and 20/20 fell by just 1%. Just eleven billion dollars while local revenue actually rose by 6% or 44 billion but in that really build a just past two months ago an additional. 350. Billion go to states. Now given that giving go to miscalculation. And is there wait re purpose some of the money I know that there are legal issues but you know what I mean. These are way to get to the deal on infrastructure by re doing the deal on states. I look we we think that the money that went to see local governments was necessary for them to respond to the pandemic and to. Bill that for the future so for example one of the allowable. Uses of the money that's going out that's her for states to address gaps in broadband. Availability that we saw in the pandemic that lack of access to high speed reliable Internet means that you can't fully participate. In the economy carefully participate. In schooling in many cases he can't get access to telemedicine. This is not optional anymore it is required. To have that kind of access. There are millions of Americans who don't have it one of the things that the state local governments can do. Which is responsive to the pandemic and good for future growth is day to dedicate some money back to broad Internet so. Look different states are going to be in different. Financial conditions we calibrated the amount of money that state Scott based on the need that they had. And I think that that money can be put to good use not re employing Americans and and making investments in the kind of growth that is necessary. For the future. Got so this so that's a no sir today. President Biden we just heard that making the case that his economic plan is working pointed to 500000 jobs being created. Month on average but we saw in last month's job report was on that lower job growth and a lot of people expected so what do you think we'll be talking about. Next week. When we learned about them made job numbers do you think it's going to be a better story and we'll look. I think that what important that detail from the president's speech today is that it's important to look at their long current trends do you look at the three months immediately before his inauguration. The economy was gaining 60000 jobs a month on average. You look at the three months since his inauguration that we have data for. The economy gained over 500000. Jobs on average so basically went up ten fold. That one point five million jobs we're created under the president's watch is the most. It in the first three months of a presidency in American history. So part of the presence point today is that if you look at this from a long term perspective. The economy is turning around. The American rescue plan that the president passed that Democrats supported. Is making a huge difference in people's lives is helping boost economic growth just one more point on that is. Before the president took over we are projecting analysts are projecting about three or 4%. At annual growth this year now they're projecting six or 7% growth which is by far. The largest and highest number. At any leading economy in the world so the president's plan is working but we saw more work to do to have to make long term investments. That position our country to grow. And sustainable way for the future and position the United States. To lead internationally. OK well we'll see with those numbers say one more show the president's six trillion dollar budget up about 33%. Higher than. Pre pandemic spending. I don't go up to eight trillion over their life of this budget of projected life of this budget ten trillion dollars in additional spending altogether the highest. Debt to GDP ratio in our nation's history higher than when we fought and won World War II. That's a lot of money. And and the president acknowledges you guys are not. Younger paid Ford altogether we're going to shift that debt burden. Down the road how do you answer people are really worried about that much money being spent way if no plan to pay for all. Well look first respectfully there is a plan to pay for the president has proposed raising taxes that they're very largest corporations pay to make sure that there. Paying their fair share of the broncos' rod and if if I made that won't pay for all of this spending the budget is specifically in deficits over its lifespan. Well look you have to look at this from a long term perspective if you look at starting in year fifteen. Says the revenue that the president has proposed the tax increases on on the very wealthiest folks and the largest corporations. Are gonna end up reducing the deficit and for every year thereafter. Budget deficit is gonna grow even smaller so what the president has proposed. It's a sad if necessary investments that allow the economy to grow faster they give more financial security to American families that allow us. That position United States to out compete China and other global competitors. And over the long run which is the way that we should look at these budgets I would actually end up closing the deficit and reducing the debt. Are that long run. Is way out there and hard there are hard to predict sometimes the Barack rather murky at the White House we thank you very much for being with us today. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.