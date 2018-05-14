White House tries to explain Trump's tweet about ZTE

More
"This is part of a very complex relationship between the United States and China," deputy press secretary Raj Shah said.
0:57 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House tries to explain Trump's tweet about ZTE

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55159259,"title":"White House tries to explain Trump's tweet about ZTE","duration":"0:57","description":"\"This is part of a very complex relationship between the United States and China,\" deputy press secretary Raj Shah said.","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-explain-trumps-tweet-zte-55159259","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.