White House slams Justice over 3D-printed guns

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Wednesday that DOJ "made a deal without the president's approval."
0:17 | 08/01/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for White House slams Justice over 3D-printed guns
The Department of Justice made a deal without the president's approval on those regards the president's glad this effort was delayed to give more time to review the issue. And this administration supports the decades old legislation RD on the books. That prohibits. The ownership of a holy plastic gun.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

