-
Now Playing: Prosecution presents closing arguments in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: White House says it values diversity, won't disclose numbers
-
Now Playing: Trump revokes security clearance of former CIA Dir. Brennan, mulling others
-
Now Playing: Trump strikes back at Omarosa over recordings, allegations
-
Now Playing: President's feud with former White House aide escalates
-
Now Playing: Lawmakers vote to impeach state's Supreme Court justices
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign launches legal action against ex-aide
-
Now Playing: Marquee Midwest races set after historic primary night
-
Now Playing: President's campaign taking legal action against Omarosa
-
Now Playing: WH claims Trump's attacks on Omarosa have 'nothing to do with race'
-
Now Playing: Trump signs defense-authorization bill
-
Now Playing: Trump campaign files arbitration against Omarosa
-
Now Playing: Omarosa's war with the White House
-
Now Playing: FBI agent who sent anti-Trump texts fired
-
Now Playing: Trump blasts ex-aide after new recording released
-
Now Playing: 14-year-old is running to be Vermont's next governor
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors rest in Manafort trial
-
Now Playing: Trump slams ex-aide after she releases recording of her firing
-
Now Playing: Special counsel team wraps up in Manafort case
-
Now Playing: Trump signs defense authorization bill, doesn't say John McCain's name