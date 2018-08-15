Transcript for White House says it values diversity, won't disclose numbers

Certainly. And as. I addressed yesterday we value diversity. Not just at the White House but throughout the entire administration. And we're gonna continue trying to diversify the staff. We have oil large number of diverse staffers from various backgrounds both race religion. Gender. Look I'm gonna go through into an account. The same way I reckon they do a sit down and count on the staffers that are in your news organizations. And we would love to diversify our staffing continue to do so we do think it's important marina continue to work to make that happen.

