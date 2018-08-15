White House says it values diversity, won't disclose numbers

More
Pressed by reporters Wednesday for a specific number, Sarah Sanders said: "I'm not going to go through and do a count."
0:40 | 08/15/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for White House says it values diversity, won't disclose numbers
Certainly. And as. I addressed yesterday we value diversity. Not just at the White House but throughout the entire administration. And we're gonna continue trying to diversify the staff. We have oil large number of diverse staffers from various backgrounds both race religion. Gender. Look I'm gonna go through into an account. The same way I reckon they do a sit down and count on the staffers that are in your news organizations. And we would love to diversify our staffing continue to do so we do think it's important marina continue to work to make that happen.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57201444,"title":"White House says it values diversity, won't disclose numbers","duration":"0:40","description":"Pressed by reporters Wednesday for a specific number, Sarah Sanders said: \"I'm not going to go through and do a count.\"","url":"/Politics/video/white-house-values-diversity-disclose-numbers-57201444","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.