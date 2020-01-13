Transcript for Who’s left in the 2020 presidential race?

Senator Cory Booker delivering a big unexpected announcement to day I'm suspending my camp present things here. With which is the New Jersey lawmakers campaigned struggled to connect with voters without I recommit myself to work. I can't wait to get back what campaign trail. Campaign artists like him. Ever you. Had. Kennedy off. Down the back. The 20/20 field becoming less diverse now than Booker a last week who on Castro dropped out tomorrow night's debate in Iowa now consists of an all white stage. A reason to Moines register poll has Bernie Sanders leading in Iowa for the first time. Senator Elizabeth Warren mayor Pete booted judge and Joseph Biden are all close behind the booed a judge dropped nine points from the previous poll I am absolutely confident if there is a law school that are. That we the tightening in the race creating tension among friends warned responding to reports that Sanders volunteers are trying to persuade voters she's a candidate of the elite. I was. Disappointed. To hear that birdie sending his volunteers now to branch. Sanders doesn't deny the report but says it's not a view he supports. We have hundreds of employees US. Elizabeth Warren has hundreds of them when some people sometimes think. You have heard me give good speeches they said one. Rebuttals before. Despite the drop in this poll former mayor peep Rudy judges still feeling confident. I believe you are going to make me the nominee and the next president of the United States. Tomorrow is the final debate before the first votes will be cast in the twenty toll campaign. The Iowa Caucuses will be held on February 3 Monaco Sar on DA BC news Washington.

