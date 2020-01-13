-
Now Playing: Who’s left in the 2020 presidential race?
-
Now Playing: 20 Saudi trainees expelled amid probe of Pensacola shooter
-
Now Playing: Naval base attack 'was an act of terrorism': Barr
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker suspends presidential campaign
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders tops new poll ahead of Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: New poll shows majority disapprove of Trump's handling of Iran
-
Now Playing: Battle for Iowa caucus intensifying just 22 days away
-
Now Playing: Pelosi insists Trump's removal from office not a lost cause
-
Now Playing: If Joe Biden wins Iowa, 'he's off to the races': Nate Silver
-
Now Playing: House Speaker Pelosi plans to send articles of impeachment to the Senate
-
Now Playing: Trump has showed 'incredible restraint' after Iran provocations: Trump adviser
-
Now Playing: Trump will 'be impeached forever': Pelosi
-
Now Playing: The impeachment standoff on Capitol Hill
-
Now Playing: Six candidates are invited to join in the 7th Democratic presidential primary debate
-
Now Playing: New poll gives Bernie Sanders a lead over the Democratic field in Iowa
-
Now Playing: Nancy Pelosi ready to send articles of impeachment against Trump
-
Now Playing: Soleimani killing dominates campaign trail, Congress
-
Now Playing: Pelosi plans to send impeachment articles to Senate next week
-
Now Playing: Model Talk: The Primary Forecast Is Live
-
Now Playing: Pelosi announces she'll send articles of impeachment to Senate next week