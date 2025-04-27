Wisconsin judge faces up to 6 years in prison for allegedly misdirecting ICE

On “This Week,” Senior Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas reports on the arrest of a Wisconsin judge for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade ICE.

April 27, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live