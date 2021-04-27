Wisconsin senator reacts to Biden lobbying to change Senate filibuster

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., responds to President Joe Biden’s remarks on voting rights after he said he supports changing the filibuster rule for the issue.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live