Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates to debate about Trump, Musk and key issues

Republican-backed Brad Schimel and Democratic-backed Susan Crawford are set to debate on Wednesday for a seat that has become the center of a political firestorm.

March 12, 2025

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live