Transcript for Women who run

It only takes a moment on the ground with these campaigns to notice something different. Everything's going to ask not only is that candidates a woman and her team almost always all women to. We have women who are running a campaign campaign manager is a woman I financed actor is a woman. We found that to be the case especially with the Mel candidates new to politics from Texas to Florida Washington. And Virginia. According to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee this year 40%. Of campaign managers for democratic congressional candidates are women. Just eight years ago experts say the number was so loud it was not even counted. If a lot of candidates who are hungry for that they want to have more diversity of stories around who was working and leaving their campaign. Any of the last year have been traveling. President Bush stepping up and running for office those women aren't doing it alone so on and their can. He managers are women this plaza when it and see how last that they received training and preparing them for their run by other wind and. We are going to talk the real way the question that you need after fouls were gonna help. Reinforce the fact that they're not crazy for thinking for both were totally into that debate running for office have been appropriate way to respond to their urgency their feeling right now. That we are going to go through the restarts that you ought to be doing we will go through how to start organizing your South Bend. The networks that so many of them have but don't realize that they have. Yes area community. And we are certainly if he goes yeah. We're. Trainees like this have been taking place all over the country at a rapid new peace since when he sixteen and we get our own pets. I think that magical in Virginia this group helped train nine of the eleven women. Who won seats in the steep for the first time last year. Including Jennifer Carol Foye. Happy train and Elizabeth who's nine and Danica roam the first openly transgender woman elected to a state house. Wire some new and running for office. So many women are running for office because. We have the infrastructure now where were able to rely on ourselves as well as still many people from with their districts across the country. She worked with us tonight Taurus took us to not units make phone calls with us and Tony let us toward the poles with us. And to you know I think that what you've seen over the last year's you know we truly are stronger together. And the very same day these new Virginia delegates were sworn in just a few blocks away new trains run by women. Four women who want to run for office. These aberrant when when the running for office needs a little village around them whether it's someone who on as their biggest cheerleader someone's gonna listen to them vent about the frustration. Understands what it's like to put yourself your name on Italian. Must feel. To perform at the Kennedy. That organization that helps ease women get ready said they had 15100. Women applied to their program in 2017. And already 560. Women running for office this year. Mary Valentine's.

