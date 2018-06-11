Transcript for Women who run

Thanks dead and one of the most fascinating trends this year is the role of women there are more women running in these mid terms than ever. Before let's not forget that these elections are taking place against the backdrop. Of the need to movement and Jalisco and Audi ABC's Mary Brewster covers congress for ABC news she's got to show called women who run. Ever I'm their neighbors here in our Washington DC bureau and happy election date while there are sure to be plenty of twists and turns tonight. One thing is certain base is made history making and one of those reasons. Is women we are seeing a record number of winning candidates many of them. First timers so we thought we would break down what's behind this surge and introduce you to some of the trail blazers and to help us do that. A sprint and on our road warriors we have. Our deputy political director Mary Alice parks producer reporter Rachel Scott the women behind our digital series the women who run and guys we want to get to what you're seeing down on the on the ground what you have experience in meeting these women but first let's remind everyone of the really jaw dropping. Numbers here 278. Women are running the trend heavily democratic 214. To 64 Republicans the numbers of course. Higher in the house you see 239. Women running for seats they're verses 23 in the senate sixteen women running for governorships across the country. So guys help let's break this down and Mary Alice let's start with you and the big question I think that some people have a simply why. Why this year are we seeing so many women deciding to head to jump into the political ring. You hit apart and in their merry when you talked about how many Democrats. Are included in that lest we have talked seems so many women that say they are running in direct response to this president and his in the White House they talk about his moment when he sixteen. When Hillary Clinton las. We talked to. Dozens of women who say they felt devastated frustrated. But also newly inspired to run so this pink weigh it as it's been called is really married Lil. It's about three times as many democratic women running as a Republican women and a lot of them want to change the face of their Democratic Party. But it's not just of course that anti trump backlash right there that is of course a huge driving factor but so many women. I think say they've been interested in politics for a long time they saw this. As a good opportunity they're being driven Rachel a lot but I simply the issues as well not just this anti trump resistance yeah. I think you know that 2016 election be planted the seed but as they experience what what's happening in our country. Add that your unfolded they had these pivotal moments when you know for instance congress voted on health care. And they said you know what this is an issue that's really important Simi and the only way that it's going to get changed if is it I step up and do it. And so I think some of them had no idea that they would ever run for office got you going to you being a pediatrician I don't think you ever think maybe one day that you're gonna run for congress. But these woman all have this same thing that happens nobody had a moment and they felt like they were the only one affected change things around. And let's continue on health care then because that is such a driving factor we've seen a lot of voters that we've been talking to say that that is the number one. Issue for them as they head to the polls. Today in an inn in the last few weeks and Mary now as you may also a candidate who as. Rachel was saying it was that boat that for her that made the Republicans vote to try to repeal obamacare their failed attempts to repeal obamacare that sparked something for her. Right doctor Kim shrine air and a pediatrician at a lake rates are reserved for inkjet. And she describes a birth moments a birth of her candidacy she says it was exactly those votes the Republicans took to repeal the Affordable Care Act and inspire her to run. She says she went to her local campaign office the local candidates. The members of congress offense and she's say you know I'm Dr. I'm really worried about this legislation and worried about the impact would have on my patient sheep outlay. She wasn't listened to know and so she had decided to step up and rotten as she put it and it's been wild to watch. Her experts he is comes through in her campaign you know. There's some people examine how could a doctor be a member of congress there's she's an asset and number of reporters and she's added help here's my of the major issues in the country why would it we want. More doctors so we have some of that interview beacon plan. We are. All as families contend about the same things and health care. And I'm slid to number one concerning here. People are worried about places people are wary about coverage people are worried about the cost of prescription drugs. There's really write that when he decided he was going to VA CA. And take healthcare away from people like me who have a preexisting condition that he probably know what it. A woman doctor for the pre existing conditions type one diabetes could totally take action coming up let's stay. I'll. I knew what is fifteen when I was diagnosed with heparin diabetes that make it different from becoming an actor. Absolutely. These are really really sweet for quite letters. I'm not in the eighth district and I just point your campaign. Thousands of dollars. My neck she was diagnosed with tempering that he's been in the six team. I think you understand what humans goes doing a work hard to fight big pharma to bring the cost of lightning and downed affordability. Families need help planning and can do it. The biggest this event. That I have to turn it is that I don't have any I'm Washington DC east or legislative just there when I first asked about running for office and what that would entail. I was told well in an after rate a quarter million dollars in two months. And you have to leave your job for a year to run for office. Secondly my husband and we've looked at our finances and we said okay can we go at a salary for a year and defense ago. So she's in one of the toughest races in the country a true battleground districts. Outside of Seattle that's it turned out to one of the most expensive races in the entire country. But she might she might pull it out to actually the first Democrat and all to ever represent that district. But something I was just really strapped interviewing her has really struck by the fact that. Yes is home where even if she doesn't win. She says of this go back to being a doctor but she doesn't win she's likes this message. Bringing people with different professions and different backgrounds into politics and that can be a big part of her legacy whether or not she goes to Washington. And just watching that clip I just thought of being on the ground with her and watching her check her insulin levels throughout the day going from campaign event it's a campaign of and after that he just. You know she just with speaking inching kind of popped outside about library checked for levels. And in that house too and she has she's someone has a preexisting conditions so. For her health care was an only a profession and she's not only an expert but it was really personal or her. When she thought about what it's gonna happen with the state of health care in this country is the cost of my prescription drugs and go up and I think that's why two she had it was such an exit timber run. There are currently no senile doctors in congress and one of her primary opponents was also a female doctor. I'm really just a new generation of politicians. And we should what happened there are plenty of male doctors and congress adds that in the fact that she's getting pushed back for people questioning her how she could do both Ike I can sense of names of the men who happen to be. Be doing both right now but originally mentioned something the scene that we've been seeing that that not only are these women candidates of course running on their professional experience that the army would really personal. To and I think that you know they used to be a thought in politics that you know you got shy away from that you're seeing these female candidates really in racing sharing a lot of their personal stories about. Yet bed said gleacher and me. Everywhere that we went. We saw these candidates wanting to be the most authentic version of themselves they are saying hey this is who why and I'm is gonna show all of it. And lord Underwood who's running in Illinois and fourteen congressional district. She is one of those candidates she is a black female candidate running as a Democrat she's wearing her natural hair and she is another candidate we're health care went. A major decision for her it was it was the tipping point for her when she decided to run. I would we have a clip from markings from mount as well. When I was considering running for congress. Trying to rage and background was not something that I consider this at my home this is my community. I was one of the women that marks in the and Smart and three months later I found myself and I represented as one can only imagine and he was not honest about. Health care coverage he was only going to support a version of obamacare repeal. The let people a preexisting conditions keep their health care coverage an act and not expect kind of promises billing portions eat and then he went and voted for the American health care act. After seven years of trying Republicans can finally claim a win tonight and her drive to repeal obamacare passing the house by the slimmest of margins to tell us. And without objection the motion to reconsider is laid out there. I believe. Representatives should be transparent and honest about their post. He didn't seem to recognize any of that I decided you know what it from kids on I'm running. Castle Lauren also had a pre conditioning adds yet the pre existing condition a heart condition. And the that was a big thing for her as well but what really struck me about her again is that she's really authentic only interviewed her she said listen I want everyone to see who I really am her district is over 80% white and she looks different she has her natural here I think a lot of African Americans and I could speak for myself feel this sort of pressure to street in their hair conform to certain beauty standards and she completely pushed back against back. And even more surprising she says that she was steel for racism she was still against that she was ready she was prepare for it but instead she found the sexes. And it she found ageism and she's one of the youngest people that's running it she is elected to be the youngest person elected in that district you do first woman of color. And so she leaned into who she was and I think a lot of people were really receptive to that end to her surprise as well Daryn number and neutral market. Willie Young. Candidates out there may be in doubled yeah. Like wow what I let my name myself. She she's only 31 dirty thirties so there's actually another woman and I love it's 28. We obviously here in New York where we are sock did your pastor Craig has a twenty years old as well. So when a female shift in the Democratic Party and and it generational shift as well. But why you think you're seeing that generational shift you know I think there's there's a you can. And usually you don't think people run until their leader in their lives especially. Women and to see them so young coming out and angrily launching these career saying it doesn't matter what kind of you know previous political experience I have and in a run off of what I know person and that Iran off of my professional experience my personal experience. Why. You know I think he had at earlier in the issues that are really driving a lot of these candidates. They're big issues for young people we heard these women talk about gun control and school safety. Talk about health care student loan debt. Out of rising costs of of a college education. On health Karen the idea that you would want to make them you'll wanna change jobs and move around and I have their health care tied to their insurance. We see such a push from younger voters are these issues and I think candidates are responding to that. Here's a look into another big issue in these elections across the country you've been seeing Democrats especially pushing the issue of health care. But Republicans being led by the president of course have been talking a lot about immigration. Why did you guys seen as you have traveled the country and our winning Republicans also jumping into the race because of immigration is is a driving factor for them as well. A net I think so but we struck by how many of that win meant. I'll color running on the Republican side were distancing themselves from the president on this issue. You know it's been controversial his relationship with non Hispanic community from Arizona to Florida we're gonna play some of an interview we did with a woman running in Florida. And and she said point blank she is worried about the relationship between the parties Sheila it's the Republican Party that she grew up way. Bennett she is a proud member up. And the relationship at that party and her Cuban American community down in South Florida in Miami. Had no motives to leave my career I was anchoring national newscasts. I was on top of the world. I used to work here it is worth my home were almost one year. And thanks to that type of work that's why people to get so many votes. President. Viewers turned out to you voters. He. And you. I'm. Hoping for our country arm. And her legs slightly Florida where another community is in disbelief shocked by devastating violence this time. At the Florida high school I think that guns don't shoot themselves I would like to create in my high school district number two weeks. Pilot programs we have we have trained. Therapist trauma therapist in each high school. Here meet our whole. And millions of Cubans. Political refugees my parents who want to back. Yeah. Immigration is a major problem that we need to pay attention. The seal the border. Revenues coming led have a you have eleven million people. That are documented. And you got to give them some type of and they found not talking about citizenship. We're talking about. Let them be here let them continue working paying taxes and consistently and helping the content. Trump says that he is the ultimate deal that. Already so keen to make a deal with Hispanics on this front they're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime they're raped this we are going to get the bad ones out we are throwing them out of the country. I sometimes do not like what he says but I am delighted with the policies that has implemented and Dole's policies are helping my community. And my Miami used in a great deal. So Maria out fires south are clearly a well known figure there in the community but how was your message resonate and what did you guys experience when you're down. Talking to some people some Republicans and human and Hispanic Republicans down a Little Havana and we talked to one man who struck us that he said hey listen motive for a Democrat in thirty years and I did not vote for Maria Elvira Salazar. But he's so loyal to the Republican Party that he said. I'm probably passable for her when it comes time for the midterm election November because I don't want a Democrat to be elected here in her district. Is overwhelmingly Hispanic I think it's like 70% yes it as Hispanic in her district and so I think. Something that for I asked them what he saw on her interview Q is that she's really looking at the issues for the people in her district. She said repeatedly how she's going at the representative for Florida 27 that she's not going on behalf of anyone else that she really wants a fight for the people in her district. And the people there do you care about immigration a lot and they do you know we have a lot of immigrants in this country that have been here for years and so what she was saying she hopes that she can provide some type of legal status and she believes that someone up Hispanic heritage should be driving not conversation in congress that she should be the one talking to the president in a president to be making a deal with Hispanics on for. Absolutely she said it would change the whole conversation is she was just in the round. Around the negotiating table with the president and the other leaders. Of the GOP she wants to be a part of changing the face of the Republican Party in a lot of ways you're talking about the Democrats early here. Anthony heard that being from a lot of female candidates that so much of this is just having that diversity of point of views and at the table right I think it's worth reminding ever on the winning right now aren't just 20%. Of congress to state the obvious we are 50% of the population and so many you know candidates say just give us a chance detected to lend your ear to our perspective. Rain and she is I really dreading that race to the finish line is one of the tightest. In the country down in South Florida. It's an area where Democrats are hoping it would have been easy win but then she came onto the steam so strong she's really well known and liked in that area from all of her years as a TV anchor and so now that race. Totally neck and neck between her and a Democrat Donna Shalala and it'll be and nailed right I'm only watching until Americans. The local celebrity I know that we know we weren't airwaves terror she's going from event to event. People were stopping her calling had her sweater giving her kisses hugging her she has her own campaign be taking on and every itself I mean hey you know and also reporting on primary and I use at any missed is that this is the television and that I mean this is indeed. Ricky BM and she's a former journalist and so for her biggest thing is that the viewers. Hopefully we'll turning to voters he would I have admired her for years at a watched her on TV at a watched her do these amazing interviews. She subnet they turn out to the polls and she called the Hispanics in her area of the untapped consistency and she hopes that the Republican Party will mean that. So we're immigration as let's move amounted to national security and and candidates we've seen are running not just a lot of veterans which I think it's fascinating that's another surge are seeing but also a lot of candidates or with national security experience you've spent. Some time with those women as well. And there's a limp in a lot of ways between those women and Maria and that is these leaders in their field we're talking about the young candidates and that's true that's a trend. But another trend are these just in crew red ball. Professionals that we're at the top of their careers the pinnacle of their career who are married. Impressive in their own right neck joins military leaders national security leaders television anchors. One woman that we talked to Abigail spam burger she's a former CIA officer traveled the world defending his country working for the country. She talked about feeling motivated. To respond to the president's. Attacks and skepticism that he is that he's delivered against the national security community in DC. And also wanting to sort of re claim the men all she thought that. But too often military veterans or national security officials are assumed to be your Republicans. She's running totally down the middle she barely mentions being a Democrat she talks about being a moderate. And working for bipartisanship. But we have a little bit of our interview where she talks about her incredible career at the CI act. As a person who loved languages while traveling. The CIA would be the right path from you have actual. Stranger exchanges he. People worried because people watch Hollywood movies people don't know how our training is people don't know what his eager actually. Yeah. People are asking a lot of questions is Michael Landis went to movies. Can usually my response about it since it is a little bit like Kelly live with my paperwork. Seeing politics as we were living in 2016 through the eyes of children with knives and what I want for this country long term. Or can ultimately it was a day at a house health care about it last year that I decided. That I nearly did LeBron. Not just about looking ST it's about what that means and so. For Virginia that means Medicaid expansion that means a lot of other significant. In packed full legislation and species getting debated as previously. Never think. Typically don't vote for Democrats. And had a gentleman. A man and woman both say you. Really be happy. Democrats and installed or Republicans and that's fine you can still let me don't have to become a Democrat you know Virginia we're not registered. I am a Democrat because I believe this Democratic Party being that bottom rung on the latter people who need that extra boost. So that they can go out and pursue senior injury. She taught us that she had to get her resume declassified. Chinook aircraft as associate dean and be able to talk about having worked for this DA. I asked her if she was in a staff then she allowed to have I'm kissing. I don't know busy finishing it get asked that a lot yeah and again and this is it really competitive race kind of a reach for Democrats and she really doesn't talk often about being a Democrat. She talks about opera national security experts he is. Her her foreign sort of experience her I heard that diplomacy experience. And wind to bring kind of bipartisanship to that's. Ace the shop on people's faces NGOs. I get it right away I'm glad that you're with CIA and people are so confused but. I think our current and he does talk and the you know broad brush strokes about her career but setting that she did tell us is that when she sat down. With the CIA officers it was not about politics you know whose party was news him. And when she came back home and she kind of watch how partisan the rest of the nation wives she's and we need to kind of forget about this need to get back to the American people. And for her she's like I've been fighting for the American people and my career now ready to fight in a little bit of more public space. And you know that it strikes me a lot of these campaign videos of course you're seeing the candidates with their families bring out their adorable children that's nothing new. But let the candidates are being so open its scenes. These female candidates about the challenges of running you're hearing a lot from their spouses and their partners that the decision making. That went in for them to decide to leave their careers and jumping to politics inning gets it sort of is bigger question about that that the barriers to entry that for so long have surrounded. Women and their desire to get into politics and Rachel you spent time went with one candidate is really been taking on some of those barriers to make sure that more women can in fact. Followed in her path is while the apple will direction surely is running in New York's second congressional district. She is someone that is changing the way woman wore hopefully run for office one day. I'd prefer her health care with Hugh heading child care with a huge crop up costs for Kirk. And so she petition that DC to change that to use campaign funds. Toward child care toward Scott costing we have a clip from are going to be with her. Started out getting a lot of attention this sort of remarkable petition the FTC action surely petition and won an appeal. To use campaign funds to pay for child care about the child care I wouldn't be able to run rock. This is a barriers that parents of young children cannot run. The FTC ever allowed candidate used campaign funds for child care I mean that was assume you'll never crossed paths I put in their cost the Federal Election Commission to use the funds that I'm raising for my campaign and childcare. I wasn't sure it would be approved three Clinton had a three page letter in support 24 representatives including Maxine Watters and Don Lewis. Wrote in and support. And in a landmark decision by the Federal Election Commission some of those can it. Might be able to get some additional. How they approved it was an official decision and it will change the way people run for office steer the stress in Germany thank you for your pets to have the child care campaign expense. What if an affiliate help level the playing field for women and in the every when he is an independent well thank you and best wishes with your campaign. So we know that running for office can be really expensive to could be that personal financial poll on the families and the woman that are doing the men and women that are doing this and so when you look health care a top care costs in this in this country 141000 dollars in New York. The average to take care of your child for child care costs there in so we're hurt she run for office without having some of that cost taking care I'm. And what struck me too is that. The woman had did have kids it was a conversation at the dinner table with their husbands on how can we afford this doctor can drier she told us hey. You know listen name hasn't had a talk and we had to say can we afford to live off one sour every. As I take this plunge and tried to run for congress. And so the husbands that are with their wives in this anger really backing they're really trying to support them. And and for them to move board. Honestly we don't know if these women are gonna win but repeatedly they told us they just hope they change politics going forward. And immigrants in Chile I think it's a great example of that again she says. If if more women just can use these funds used in campaign donations they're already getting. To help paper child care it could just let more women run and that couldn't just taste when we talk about politics altogether. And it does seem more Marty seeing some kind of trickle down effect and I know when I've been out there on the trilogy you guys are seen as as well it's not just. The women who are running but it's their campaigns you see a lot more. Female campaign managers female press aides what kind of sort of ripple effect are you dicing. And this is absolutely unbelievable but Democratic Party says that 40% of campaign managers this year are winning. And it's just that they didn't even keep track now ten years ago. Where you're never rang out it was hard to find women in leadership role in union campaigns in the last news cycle. That is totally changed this year a lot he's you know candidates say they prefer a female team. Out we talked every single one of those women that we interviewed that we just talked about. Had the senior leader teams network filled with women what you're seeing right now to screen that is a training session. Run by EMILY's List a big concern of powerful nation wide group that specifically works on training. Being a candidate and feed mouse to ask for these campaigns. So the win the women's movement right now runs really deep. Jack and the facts are everywhere I mean when you walk into their campaign headquarters you see play areas for children. Not just for there to the candidates themselves but rather volunteered to see the volunteers bring in their children taking and door knocking they're helping making calls. Even on the diversity front Lauren under what's campaign I talk to fuel her campaign staff and they said that they found that if they didn't have diverse people making the phone calls sometimes. They would have people that lets people were names and names a kidnapper now it's. And so they wanted to make sure that they had representation there across the board to make sure they're reaching out. And accessing everywhere they possibly could to encouraged us to vote. And you guys we have a couple more minutes or but I wanted to just lastly get your final perspectives here is there. A moment earn experience as you've been out covering these women that it stands out most U whether it's having to ask if you don't get an. He's an assassin her having to take pictures of them with their supporters as they get you know. Crazed Dieter taken over by all of their fans up down there in Florida what really world will be your take away when you look back on this experience that you pad. Well I'm Rachel had never picked berries before. That would there it is not really news. And isn't that doctors dryer adolescents and agendas links. You know certain vegetable garden and bigger and she's like picking Bible Izaguirre for dinner in China doesn't let you might raise. And that was like a huge moment for you being a little bit sad had been before and out but no Willis. You could sense from these women. Com up restoration but also a realization. That female candidates just get treated differently and they want to stand up to that difference. For instance they sent and that that they don't like their male counterparts get asked how are you balancing the child care and how are you balancing of the kids at home. That may how our current president meeting your crack dance. What makes you feel qualified for this the women realize that those are still all I haven't. And and there's a difference in how the candidates are treated based on gender and may be if they are just more female candidates that will start to change. Now I think for me it's been watching the reaction to these woman running when I'm on the ground seeing blue little girls. That for about this is normal watching woman run for office interviewing some of Babin saying hey did you one day I wanna how about what they campaign already helping out of the campaign now only nine or ten. But me one day I wanna run for office and you see that. Light in their eyes and they're excited by the possibility of that and some see the amount of woman that have broke in and support these woman. Doctor can Trier she had someone donate a thousand dollars or campaign that didn't even live in the district. Will direction surely she had supporters from all across the country writing in and telling her that. You know patented helping get this petition for child care was huge and they were very inspired by it and so. Throughout the country think it does have ripple effects no matter what outcome is I think all of these women you know they are just hoping to inspire and encourage more women. Said maybe take a leap and do things that made her outside their comfort zone and see what happens. Well Rachel and merry out thank you so much for breaking news all down with that's showing us how do you limit. Are breaking down those barriers may be for the next election cycle we won't be talking about how this is such an unusual surge but how this really has become the norm. Thank you guys and thank you all for watching it. Stay here all day long as we take you through all the twists and turns of this and it's an election. I merry acres in Washington.

