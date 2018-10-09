Transcript for Woodward book, New York Times op-ed loom over White House

First up with the news from the White House let's go to Karen Travers. Karen the president has been sounding off this morning about that book from Bob Woodward what does he had to say. And this is now several days of this new book from Bob Woodward really consuming the president and his senior staff. But having cannot yet David comes out tomorrow but the president apparently playing very close attention this morning to the interviews that Bob Woodward was doing. He called the book a joke he said it's an assault against him. And that the book uses what the president called. Now just proven I'm named an anonymous sources he says that several senior officials have come forward to say that quotes attributed to them in the book. Including Rudy Giuliani and residents close associate Chris Christie. They say that those quotes were not true so the president's point that to save the whole book is fiction in his view. And David the president explicitly tweeted this morning about the Woodward book three times but clearly it is really gotten under his skin beak is. He was also just talking more broadly about some of the accusations allegations in the book about a White House and had asked. President wrote on Twitter this morning that the White House is running quote. Beautifully and that it it is a smooth running machine. A smooth running machine perhaps however there is another. Evidence to the contrary well among that that op Ed piece in the New York Times published. By in anonymous insider. The search continues for whom that author is doesn't it. This continues the speculation. Continues the finger pointing continues and this is something last week. Press Secretary Eric Enders said the media is obsessed with figuring out who that anonymous author was but really the seniors is still. And lastly the president was presented the idea. Giving lie detector tests that senior officials and cabinet secretaries to root out and figure out who didn't write it. He seemed committed to it immediately latch on to that idea that was offered by senator Rand Paul but over the weekend its present. I said in interview that he would be willing to submit to a lie detector test to prove that he didn't write it and that nobody on his staff was behind. It's gonna have a huge impact behind the scenes on this administration are they able to get anything done. Yeah that's the big question with Mexico's this morning senior counselor actually Conway you know how you conduct the meeting. If you know that there could be somebody in that meeting is turning around and trying to thwart the agenda I was laid out in the meeting. The White House is really keying in on the fact that this was anonymously written. President called this person Howard. Other members of the senior staff have echoed that sentiment saying this person should come forward and that any problems with how the president is running operation. They should reveal comes up and try to do something about it and yet fearful. Or not to this person is protected by the First Amendment the New York Times has said. That there is no foundation for exposing its source and also it's not clear whether there is any justification for it Justice Department inquiry is and that's. But what the president's at last week he talked to reporters an Air Force One on Friday and he said that. The Justice Department general attorney general Jeff Sessions should look into this matter now we've seen a president in the past. Say that Jeff Sessions and his Justice Department to investigate a whole range of things from the Democrats. Hillary Clinton in her emails to Jim Thome not clear if this was an order by the president or just another one of the suggestions that he likes to use very regularly make. The attorney general absolutely Karen Travers thank you very much for joining accident.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.