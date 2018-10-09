-
Now Playing: President Trump slams Woodward book on Twitter
-
Now Playing: Sarah Sanders takes on the Woodward book backlash
-
Now Playing: Woodward book, New York Times op-ed loom over White House
-
Now Playing: Trump battles Obama, bombshell book ahead of midterms
-
Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: Obama speaks out against Trump
-
Now Playing: Obama takes aim at Trump
-
Now Playing: Former President Obama gave a heated speech against Trump ahead of midterm elections
-
Now Playing: George Papadopoulos admits he lied to the FBI about contacts with Russian operatives
-
Now Playing: Dem strategist critical of anonymous op-ed: If Trump unfit, 'be public' about it
-
Now Playing: Jonathan Karl: Democrats' demand for Obama reflects 'identity crisis' in the party
-
Now Playing: George Papadopoulos: 'I never believed' my wife was Russian agent
-
Now Playing: Papadopoulos: Campaign 'fully aware' of my attempts to set up Trump-Putin meeting
-
Now Playing: Obama urges voters to elect candidates who will resist Trump's agenda
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign aide sentenced for lying to investigators
-
Now Playing: Former Trump adviser gets 14 days in prison for lying to the FBI
-
Now Playing: Aides have list of about 12 possible writers of op-ed: Sources
-
Now Playing: Trump reviews Obama speech: 'I watched ... but I fell asleep'
-
Now Playing: Cory Booker's 'Spartacus' moment
-
Now Playing: Former Trump campaign adviser sentenced in Russia probe
-
Now Playing: Kamala grills Kavanaugh: No laws governing men's bodies?