'Words matter': Biden takes on Trump's response to Pittsburgh attack More The former vice president was on the campaign trail in Ohio today. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for 'Words matter': Biden takes on Trump's response to Pittsburgh attack This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: 'Words matter': Biden takes on Trump's response to Pittsburgh attack

Now Playing: Women who run

Now Playing: Hate speech on social media may have played a role in recent incidents

Now Playing: The Briefing Room: Trump blames media for country's anger, troops head to border

Now Playing: Gunman slaughters Pittsburgh synagogue worshippers

Now Playing: WH: 'Outrageous' to blame Trump for synagogue attack, pipe bombs

Now Playing: Trump and first lady to visit Pittsburgh tomorrow

Now Playing: Trump blames 'Fake News Media' for 'division and hatred'

Now Playing: Blackburn says 'angry mob' interrupted rally in Tennessee with Lindsey Graham

Now Playing: Trump suggests it would have been better if the synagogue had protection

Now Playing: Donna Brazile: Trump 'runs away from his responsibility as a leader'

Now Playing: Former FBI agent on soft targets: 'It's all just an excuse to harm people.'

Now Playing: Former FBI agent: 'Because [police] went in when they did, it saved lives'

Now Playing: ADL head: 'We should not look away when anti-Semitism is on the rise'

Now Playing: Pittsburgh City Council member: 'We're not going to be afraid '

Now Playing: Trump on synagogue shooting: 'To see this happening again and again is a shame'

Now Playing: Pence won't rule out closing down border ahead of midterms

Now Playing: GOP candidates: We will defend coverage for pre-existing conditions

Now Playing: Trump kicks off campaign rally by attacking 'tone' of media

Now Playing: Trump bears no responsibility for mail bomb plot: Pence Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58838510,"title":"'Words matter': Biden takes on Trump's response to Pittsburgh attack","duration":"1:09","description":"The former vice president was on the campaign trail in Ohio today.","url":"/Politics/video/words-matter-biden-takes-trumps-response-pittsburgh-attack-58838510","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}