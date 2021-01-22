The world reacts to President Joe Biden

More
European Union leaders welcome the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Change agreement under President Joe Biden.
2:20 | 01/22/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for The world reacts to President Joe Biden

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:20","description":"European Union leaders welcome the U.S. back into the Paris Climate Change agreement under President Joe Biden.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"75415242","title":"The world reacts to President Joe Biden","url":"/Politics/video/world-reacts-president-joe-biden-75415242"}