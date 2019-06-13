Transcript for 'He does not know right from wrong': Pelosi on President Trump

Yesterday president gave us once again evidence that he does not know right from wrong. It's a very sad. Very sad thing that is not new right from wrong. I believe that he has been involved in a criminal cover up but said that before. And our investigation. Is demonstrating at the moment report showed a shock him justice. Intent belief ten perhaps eleven. Places. But the the president be so cavalier. To disregard to be indifferent. To all and any sense of ethics that who we are as a country that say he would invite fired at and prevention forward. Our intelligence community with. Great confidence is put forth that the Russians interviewer interfered and collection that's an assault on our democracy. An assault on our democracy. This president says it's a hoax. His poses he takes an oath to protect and defend the constitution. A but I guess it doesn't include him in terms of being. To be held accountable to a data law.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.