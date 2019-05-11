Transcript for 1 year to 2020 presidential election

Election Day in America everybody needs them out. They've got under way. As voters head to the polls look at the biggest races that day what they mean for president Carl impeachment I don't think any. Plus a new ABC news poll has Democrats an edge over president problem could be electrical. Actually gave the president embedded in the early stage of his democratic candidates battle for the nomination. Bradley for America. Rebound. And I didn't just come here. In the air on Donald Trump. I'm here along. Here must come next that impeachment is full steam ahead here on Capitol Hill we have the latest right now. Debris field. Every welcome to the briefing German Devin Dwyer Mary Alice parks a deputy political director so many of you are plugging into this election season here. On Election Day take a look at the numbers the Associated Press out with a new poll. Just this week showing 73%. Of Americans are interested in the 20/20 campaign at a year out that's up. Just from a few months ago 66% in among younger Americans especially. Eighteen its 49 year olds look at that 47%. Just about half. Of those young Americans are engaged right now that's up ten points from this point in 2016 Mary Alice a lot of people paying attention they know. I would don't country election there is why. On on one. It's a crowded democratic primary that brings a lot of voters out any engaged all both campaigns are knocking on doors and trying to sign up new voters. And we silence when he eighteen. Numbers that rival as a presidential election even though was an off here there's an assortment off author here and I don't we have a lot of exciting races to track yeah pretty quiet today but there are some big ones we are keeping our eyes and we'll get to that Connolly not the first we want to check in in the democratic primary race. Our entire team is now embedded in the early states Iowa South Carolina and New Hampshire let's start with Iowa in our sense here. I'm Sam Sergey I'm is Cedar Rapids, Iowa is Tony I degrees here as were ninety days out from Iowa Caucuses. We have. Seeing 15100 campaign events and Iowa since the started presidential election they're you know judge how does my office yeah. Ged and just finished his second bus to work and senator Pamela Harris is also bringing her stop in New Hampshire and about and tirelessly she can hopefully be launched oh win New Hampshire where my calling it cannot walk out. Thanks am I'm Chris is not what the secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire its filing theory here in New Hampshire and candidates are signing up to make it official. Voters in the live free or die save our fiercely independent. There are also out of their first primary status could win the nomination. Due to an all over the country including the south and that's my colleague Rihanna stewardess in South Carolina. Welcome to the palm that update I mean Columbia, South Carolina the State Capitol right in front of the state house. For about a year out from the election but a 115 days away. In the primary and fifty. Prides itself on being the first. Without the physics eat. Taxed for African American support and so far. All roads lead to jolt by any. When I speak to democratic voters they care the most about him meeting president Donald Trump in 20/20 and so far they believe that. Joseph Biden if the person to do it it'll be interesting to see how the race plays out here that. All right based embryonic and the entire team a lot of energy out there and excitement in those early states and a new. Hi ABC news Washington poll post out just a few hours ago highlights. Just how well so many of the democratic candidates are doing in matchups. Against Donald Trump hypothetical matchups nationwide head to head matchups look at this Joseph Biden Sanders all basically all of them there Mary Alice the first five top tier candidates all. Beating him by double digits but. It doesn't necessarily mean a Democrat will win no action were held today. No we live in a country where the popular vote designs absolutely nothing we learn that in twice sixteenth we don't elect presidents that way we elect presidents did Electoral College. And we saw the president able to capitalize on that system in twenty sixteenths and team working to do the same in 22 when he. That's why the numbers at a those key battleground states like Pennsylvania Michigan Wisconsin. We'll be maybe more important and that national number in terms of predicting the outcome. And there are a number of analyses out there that suggest the president is actually in much stronger stand dean against Democrats on the elect tore own map. As opposed to the popular vote in the popular polls that's bringing Claire Malone from. 538 to talk about this a little bit low more and take a closer look across a joint in the foam fire chief political analyst Matt Dowd the let's start with you Claire. Opt for the purposes of this conversation I I wanna just put on the table and analysis from Moody's analytics. Which has crunched some numbers put together a model of where things stand today this is just. There proposal. But take a look at they say if the election is held today that Donald Trump would win the elect Tor vote with 300. 32 votes winning. Largely upper midwest are holding on to Wisconsin Michigan Pennsylvania and the like. I'm winning more electoral votes that last time where does that ring true do you what do you how do you read that right now. Well I think the president is certainly in a pretty good position especially considering all the swirling. Impeachment talk that makes a lot of people think he's in a lot of trouble because the truth is the you know we have some recent polling out in battleground states specifically. Wisconsin and Michigan Pennsylvania. Arizona Florida places like fat and the presence in had hat head matchups with. The sort of top three democratic contenders Biden Sanders and war in the presence doing pretty well in some of the State's so I think we're seeing. Probably bring starts he keyed up a little bit of talk in the democratic primary about that general election electability. For that really small segment of voters particularly in the upper midwest which largely comes down to I think. Whites voters perhaps typically that that white working class demographic that we be sort of effort to in shorthand those are the people. That become the really key swing voters for frankly Democrats and that trump wants to hold opt. But Claire Democrats and tie it they're trying to expand the base and get out younger voters more diverse voters in some of those states. How many new voters would Democrats have to get out in order to flip some of those battleground states back in their favor right. I think you know if you look back to 2016 you saw the Clinton Campaign pour some resources into. Georgia and Arizona specifically. Arizona has a lot of Hispanic voters we talk a lot in the sort of demographic universe about. Voters aging into. Stacey Abrams who. Has a concerted effort to register a lot of African American voters in that state right the idea of turning Georgia blue and this idea of a new south breaking party scene. Virginia beat decently blew a place like North Carolina. Can toggle back and ports you're seeing different keyed in demographic. In the state and Moody's Claire says that this does all come down to turnout it's a year away but if turnout is high according to their models that. For the purposes of this conversation we're looking at today take a look this is what they say would happen if turnout is high this to the president. I would lose to a Democrat any of the Democrats we saw today by pretty narrow margin but if turnout is low. If for some reason I Democrats are excited they don't come out Republicans hold the day. It does look like Donald Trump would cruise to a victory there Matt Dowd is joining us on the phone he's got a different take. On this electoral map map I want a matter want to get your take on all this doubt what do you make of the state of play elect portly right now. Well Hartford between pro and it is all we need just looking abroad numbers progeny here you. Bad shape national and I think they actually given up. The idea that they could win the national popular vote so that the first problem the second problem I think it's way too premature. Talk about electability. I think it's increasing its focus on a backdrop macro factors in disgrace. And the most important macro macros factor in my view beat the president's job approval rating. Any look at his job approval rating nationally. And ignore. Ignore right now a year out it it numbers it's wake early we don't even know what the composite the electorate it's going to be an look at it. President's job approval numbers if his job approval at a state is under 45%. It's very difficult for him to win. Don't they have the benefit. At the Democrat could actually win the popular vote by five or six million. And still lose the Electoral College I think you'd much rather be it Democrat ticket and that Britney job editing it this year. It's a good point math and approval rating to Mary Alice we're talking before the show a lot of wild cards to in this year wild card factors there's an impeachment even talk about. Of the economy will it hold up is there going to be Simpson foreign prices picture coming to place a lot of this tickets ran. Of course the eighty rally in Washington news changes every hour let alone over the course of a year. I was sent to and are pulled by the bag and we asked the voters and respondents about the president's temperament. And honesty and every single one of those questions the president was underwater. That gets to the point that Matt is making right now the majority of Americans do not approve of the president's actions. Though they might say that. The economy is still going lump thanks to Matt Dowd chief political analysts claim along with 538 we will check back with M you can follow. The latest at 538 dot com we talk about youth engagement voter turnout the leading edge of that right now at least for Democrats. Is getting those younger voters out to the polls some of them planning to vote for the first time it's one each party will meet. Two young voters are Democrat and Republican coming up joining us live better Rachel Scott I was out in Iowa over the weekend it wanted to know from voters there. What is the issue that matters most. I'm leaning toward him and it just will locked room and indictments. What isn't an issue that collects. Without stopping. Marie. Name calling can actually having a public or something. Biggest issue on news getting somebody who like president instead of a getting back and a government that serves. Why might. All help. An important Clinton still tell us. At. Let's talk about a bit more like. She's got really terrifically. Turner thanks to Rachel Scott for that we're joined now by Elie Midland from Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Iowa she's a Democrat also from New Hampshire. They Jacob shares he's the chair of the new Hampshire College Republicans at Plymouth state university. In Plymouth New Hampshire thank you both for for joining us Alley want to start with you as we. It is you prepared to participate in your first Iowa caucus. What issue is most or do you right now and how are you Wayne these candidates as they parade through your state. I'm for meat and cheese action. As an issue ads hurt me and everyone at my school and about politics that the first thing happening in got out. But it. I ain't for me I wanted to UI and the candidates are clearly you bring together. Apple sites I also are much more moderate candidate I eat. To get my progress at Belize and back into the pocket. And more I. Lake. He's working around the country I want to start with and it moderate candidate especially. Last year Donald Trump who is so radical and I just afraid that he had aids you grass and it that's going to and rainy too many people we are eight intent. Elect has. Doesn't sound like your minds made up just yet LE. I'm not lie I. I've been working on the Booker campaigned I am concerned that I'm. It since he is not. Action in the all. People it is my issue later on. Sound like reading a lot about who could win who inspires yeah. I'm well glory. I think he is thirteen I. House events regular any sixteen at the league east oak. And it's out what keeps talking about it inspires. But it I am open to news candidates. And Jacob. It's me stringing up to New Hampshire now you are the head of the young Republicans of their employment New Hampshire. How we united our young Republicans right now around Donald Trump on your campuses. You and college Republicans across the granite state are you need to be president. We're seeing different things in New Hampshire and nationally Elizabeth Warren. We are not you know. You're now looking at bill weld you're not looking at Joseph Joseph Walsh and a look at him Mark Sanford you are. And you think that holds pretty much from us your peers. Clinton presented I'm I believe we're unit and I'm greatly yes. And what's it gonna take for Donald Trump to win New Hampshire this time around it was. It was close last time it's 46 team that as you know Hillary Clinton pull that out. So what's gonna take it is I'm honestly it's gonna take a grassroots effort the trunk campaigning is. Trying to build their can't and a runner now getting on the ground knocking doors making phone calls petitioning registering voters getting them loopholes. That's really the intensity and they're headed in that direction I want to see it. The president has team and said that the Democrats impeachment inquiry appear on Capitol Hill has motivated his base. But there's a lot of questions about his actions and what. Lengths he might be willing to go to to help his campaign going forward what do you make of the impeachment inquiry. I think it's very person. I'm initiatives obviously there are two Democrats that actually impressed that somebody gets it. And talking Republican motivation I'm New Hampshire the granite staters 75% approval rating for our governor Chris and new Mets is motivating grants they've written. Greatest there are elegantly know our governor Sununu and presenter. All right Jacob shares chair of the new Hampshire College Republicans think so much for joining us Jacob we'll have to check back with you as the race goes on and Ellie Mae Clinton. Out there from the great set of Iowa LA thank you so much as well appreciate hearing from both of you. I think on standoff they have clearly I'm leaning paying attention on the show today they are paying attention. Not clear how many people are paid attention to the big races today though Mary Alice is only a handful but you're tracking. Some pretty significant gubernatorial. Raises the state house in Virginia is up for grabs today break down. What we should be watching for tonight on this off year Election Day. Yeah big picture of these races have the potential to tell us a little bit about what voters think. About all this news here in Washington. It's a temperature check on the presidents and the parties in power and we're looking closely at the Kentucky race for a number of reasons. First the president was just there last night trying to shore up support for the incumbent Republican. Governor bent and he's faced a pretty tough challenge from the attorney general you see right there. The any of a share was actually the son of the former democratic governor. Season earning a race that's really traditional focused on health care education. Where's Matt Bennett has been trying really hard to tightest race. To national politics he said that a vote for him is a vote against Nancy Pelosi and really trying to link arms with the president's. We'll see if that works and it and affords him another term. You can imagine that if he works a lives of the Democrat would have a big upset tonight that might send chills around. Here on Capitol Hill where there's another very sameness. Senate Republican from Kentucky and a leader Mitch McConnell he would not love to see a Democrat with statewide and lot of. Eyes on Kentucky tonight in that gubernatorial race that's where our Lindsey Davis is she's elect's thinking Kentucky right now Lindsey. This is a surprisingly. Close race for a red state what are you hearing from voters out there. Right exactly DeVon and we are right outside of the adults house now this is where. Again the incumbent governor is hoping that this is going to be a victory party right now legislated as a watch party that you can see. All the satellite trucks lined up right outside here and have to agree that Mary Alice you know the current governor has really tried to make this about. Aligning himself with president from the basically saying it's not just Nancy Pelosi but he's saying a vote for me as a vote. Against the impeachment Donald Trump and as you said trump was here. In Lexington at Kentucky last night on the election eagerly trying to rally chips and something that. The Republican heavy hitters have been. Rolling into Kentucky to try to shore up and make sure that seven is gonna win. What we talked about to voters earlier today one of the locations this morning volunteer told us that voter turnout was up. And the voters. Are really saying how important one lady and we talked to said she had surgery yesterday she's not even supposed Galvin it was that important for her to cast your vote. Because there are some concerns about Devin it from some people at least this lady was talking about a particular. Did he has alienated voters as far as though the local politics and that's what this year is really tried to focus on. Two in particular. Education and ending health care so while they both have different approaches Bashir is really trying to be local. While Bevan is really trying to focus. Nationally but both of the voters that we talk to you talked about who seem to be on different sides want to rent one live. Talk about other really surprised that it's so close especially in here in Kentucky which is traditionally red state the last ten presidential elections. I just twice Kentucky has voted for the Democrat and both of those cases talking about President Bill Clinton. And as you said this is meant Mitch McConnell land and the senate majority leader is thinking about his reelection of course just one year from now. And it will certainly be a sign of trouble not just for him but the Republican Party enlarging and 2020 they're not able to pull off this victory. There really fun race to watch tonight the race to watch tonight the new Kentucky gubernatorial election we know Lindsey Davis. You'll be all over tonight on world news world news prime and tomorrow morning Good Morning America thinks Lindsay. For more on this balance Bergen a Republican perspective RNC spokeswoman Liz Harrington. He joins us here from Washington this great to see if so the president now. His campaigning Kentucky was also in Mississippi. Another close and usually close. Gubernatorial race that's up tonight. So what what with tell us if those Republican candidates win. And what will you make if if it's close will that say anything about president from. Well Kentucky let's take Kentucky first of all the last ten governors there since the 1970s only two have been Republican. So it is of red state however the governor's mansion has gone back and forth and majority of them have been Democrats and so I think this'll be a referendum we're hoping it's a referendum on president Tom. And his unprecedented. Accomplishments. Aren't talking about looking forward to 20/20. We're talking about issues were talking about records were talking about results and those matter to voters so when you're asking. Supporters an and Americans what they. Once what they believes and what they're seeing happen in their day to day lives they're seeing improvement. In their pocketbooks are seeing higher wages they're seeing. Oh win over a million more job openings an unemployed people in this country. Unemployment fifty load fifty year low. You're seeing so many accomplishments on the economy and of course other issues as well that the president has delivered on. That's what we're telling of voters about that's why. We're out there with our grassroots army of over 30000. Volunteers were gonna have 60000 come Election Day 20/20. And we're making that contrast it directly to the voters. And you worked mostly on state Wyatt and national races but there's a lot of interest. Locally here in Virginia where the Democrats are poised to potentially. What the Chamber's. They are only within one seat and partisan control in the Virginia state house. And that could really impact redistricting. And twenty twining. Is Virginia have purple state that's turning bloom. Unfortunately I think he's seen Washington DC a expand its self and taken over in Northern Virginia with the swamp. I think he's seen that in election after election it's been going in that direction it's resistance. Central and some of these northern suburbs however. There's still a tremendous opportunity and Virginia. For voters to hear our message especially. When given the fact that the governor of that state route north some has promoted and very far left agenda. He's talked about abortion after bursts he's obviously had a big. Rachel's scandal there in that state yes he's still a governor Perry's hasn't been held accountable to voters. And also we were talking up the policies in Virginia that Democrats are bracing. Think open borders and trying to turn this state to a sanctuary state. That is something we believe voters do not want and that is something we are driving home a message of do you want me less government. Lower taxes. Better jobs or do you want a far left socialist agenda that the Democrats are taking. This state and and we'd love to present that contrasts to voters. And there's real quickly before let you go because in the chambers behind us we know this impeachment. Investigation is in full swing we know the view of Republicans on this one. It's a political. Operation that you oppose broad. What's the view of the party right now on the president's conduct on that phone call it could present says it was perfect. To ask a foreign country to help him investigate his political rival is that the view of the party would you have. Also supported President Obama calling on Germany to investigate president from. My wish Hillary Clinton and Obama's FBI didn't call on Russia and Ukraine to spy on president Trump's campaign when he sixteen I certainly wish they would have done that our view. Is that president trump doesn't need any help. To win re election look at the spending economy look at the results he's driven home. What that phone call it was perfect he didn't say anything wrong all he said was we're trying to root out corruption and we are having a conversation that Ukraine. And corruption. It's hard not to mention to have Joseph Biden seen come up especially the more we're learning about him and his sons. Corrupt dealings not just in Ukraine but and other foreign countries so I think it's a ridiculous standards for Democrats to say. You can enter into as many clear up. The business dealings you can lean on prosecutors get them fired to protect your son do as many shady foreign deals as possible. You get a pass if you're running for president I don't think that's a standard the American people are going to accept. Now there's been no evidence presented by anyone of any actual criminal wrongdoing by email to come on Wednesday to the stand we we we will keep a close I'm losing those lists Harrington thinks so much for coming in and join us today. Finally today let's go across the Capitol Hill and check in on the impeachment inquiry our investigative reporter Catherine fall there's a standing by because there are some by breaking developments right now Katherine the committee. Investigating this has released some new transcripts of those private depositions will also learn now that they've asked acting White House chief of staff make small they need to appear give us the latest. A yes the latest transcripts I received number two. Released this afternoon. A one from the public and a significant from the EU ambassador import and someone in in he isn't in this day and then he revised his testimony and that. Where he. Directly contradicts trumps quid pro quo mission and Evan why this is significant is because. He's a trump mend a downer he was supportive of the president he says and that and then them quote. The resumption of US aid would likely not occur until Ukraine provided the public anti corruption statements that we had been discussing for many weeks in the significant Savannah is that he sent United's and then that he really bad to an advisor to the Ukrainian president president and Lewinsky. Another transcript was released from the envoy to Ukraine at current bull car and what we're learning just broadly from both of these together is that. They both raise more concern on the president's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani in his involvement in this. You can see and that they and their meaning the threads together and then Giuliani the moment. Was significant they say that they learned. More about the involvement can put the pieces together as to what Giuliani was talking about a their conversations with him after this transcript the caught on July 25 cough and the president had with the president of Ukraine. Was released. Our Catherine folders thank you so much and I know your reporting it's updated in real time at abcnews.com. Those transcripts. As we have them can have be found on ABC news second he should read them for your selves and make up. Your own mind but how does all this plane out in that country in the middle of the country let's bring in EJ Becker host of candies the radio in Kansas City it's great to see EJ. And it would give us your top line on the pulse of things your listeners in your area right now on this impeachment inquiry what are they interested in how close they re following. I think that probably very closely and we are. As as with so many time when it comes two presidential. Fair eat when it comes we hear every already finished. Those who support the president seem to become even more entrenched it is not a day. It goes by without us hearing thank you Democrats thank you media. For ensuring that the president is gonna get licked into another term are very clearly focused on the impeachment. Process and I think he's right now is a waste time. The other side just isn't possible we don't hear from them nearly as much air is dissenting. Air. That still percolating. I do wonder sometimes those are absolutely against no to. Cool and this point given back to the democratic primaries. You know still how many weeks and months away. Interest in a number of Democrats were able to find success in Kansas in 28 seen. The sur surprise national reporters like me that there are Democrats that we're winning. In some unexpected places bearing cans S do you think Democrats have a chance on the balance points morning. It'll be interesting to see because they result ready a lot of talk one congressional race right. Up soon earning Kansas City. The Republicans already going after each other. One comes out this is eight you know we should be talk about impeachment is no one patent and herself. Against the facts at this point there's a lot of focus on the Republicans want to see your priest in the third district in sewage. I mentioned one of the folks who was swept through the house is still in her first term. Mary interesting to see if she holds that spot is given the act cheers come out. So many other Democrats in favor him. EJ Becker host of KM BZ radio easier thank you so much we always really appreciate your insights and perspective. Off from your listeners thanks for joining us here and ABC news live Mary Alice a big night ahead your tracking on the results at the ABC news political unit. Remind us where we can find the real time results as they come in later tonight. Yet it is news.com we'll be doing updates here on ABC news alive as well as we get results from Kentucky Virginia Mississippi New Jersey. But Merrill local races taking place across the country. Some cardinal get out and vote. It is indeed thank you for joining us here on ABC news live this afternoon great to be with Mary Alice parks a deputy political director. Thanks to our team in New York for the special edition of the briefing room you can download the ABC news after follow the latest. Election results tonight and watch us commercial free live hit the live button at the bottom of the app. When you get an idea of Mona I'm Devin Dwyer on Capitol Hill. Hope is he right back here tomorrow.

