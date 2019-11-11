Transcript for New York Republican congressman announces he will not seek reelection

Congressman Peter King has announced he will not seek re election. King's term which is his fourteenth is up at the end of next year the Long Island Republican. Meet the announcement on FaceBook this morning king says the decision to not run into when he's when he was quote not easy. But he insists remain politically active in the next chapter of his life. He also added that he plans to vote against president trumps impeachment and support the president's bid for re election. The posted the full statement on ABT seven in line.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.