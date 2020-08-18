Transcript for New Zealand PM Ardern says Pres. Trump 'patently wrong' over coronavirus 'surge'

Obviously. I don't easy comparison between New Zealand's current I Clough that. In the tens of thousands of places that are being seen Dionne in the United States obviously. Every country is experiencing. Its own fight. With Clinton at nineteen it is a tricky virus but not one where we can PDs Zealand's current status the united dikes. Look I think for anyone who's. Following clothing and its transmission locally. Who quite easily see that New Zealand nine cases. I'm in the Daiei does not competed through the United States in 2000 thank does not compete amongst countries and the real world. I'm not concede about people misinterpreting now outside us. Well obviously it's patently wrong. Making is nice night those people who have following. What's happening around the world will see New Zealand's Titus. We we asked still one of the beast performing countries in the world when it comes to carve it out with his uncle focused on keeping it that way.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.