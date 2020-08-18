-
Now Playing: New video shows faceoff between Black Lives Matter protestors and Chicago
-
Now Playing: COVID-19 now the third leading cause of death in the US
-
Now Playing: Democrats kick off virtual convention
-
Now Playing: Vet lifts lockdown to treat pets
-
Now Playing: Break in Run-DMC cold case
-
Now Playing: Centennial celebration for the 19th Amendment
-
Now Playing: Election year 2020 by the numbers
-
Now Playing: We are honoring the 100th anniversary of some American women's right to vote
-
Now Playing: All-women skydiving team celebrates 100 years of women’s right to vote in the sky
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: Experts break down first day of the DNC
-
Now Playing: Protests and the Presidency: Has unrest impacted Joe Biden’s run?
-
Now Playing: Top university halts in-person reopening 1 week after classes begin
-
Now Playing: Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders to kick off Democratic National Convention
-
Now Playing: By the Numbers: Remote learning drives up child care costs
-
Now Playing: US Postal Service under scrutiny over mail-in voting
-
Now Playing: 9-year-old boy in foster care receives thousands of adoption submissions
-
Now Playing: Washington Football Team hires NFL’s 1st Black Team president
-
Now Playing: 3 police officers wounded in 16-hour police standoff