As the government shutdown reaches day 20, “The View” co-hosts discuss what it will take to move politicians closer to a resolution.

Meghan McCain said the stalemate “makes everyone collectively look bad.”

“I grew up with a father whose best friend was Ted Kennedy and they used to fight and they would pass bills together and they would get things done. I don’t know what has happened,” she said.

If it stretches into Saturday, the shutdown will be the longest in U.S. history.

McCain addressed our leaders, calling for “no more walking out, no more posturing for the cameras!”

She also said in order to move toward a resolution, we must avoid “saying it’s all Trump’s fault.” “Trump, Nancy Pelosi -- I know we disagree on things, but part of politics is coming to the table and finding things we agree on. And for God’s sake, do it because I can’t handle much more of this,” she said.

Abby Huntsman said the shutdown has been a shame because those who suffer are working “the most important jobs.”

Huntsman also questioned why Trump is considering using a state of emergency to fund the border wall. “If you’re a negotiator-in-chief, why do you need to have a state of emergency? My guess is what’s going to happen…politically, that’s the best thing for him,” she said.

“To me, American citizens are being treated like he said he was going to treat Mexico,” Whoopi Goldberg said about the issue. “You said you were going force them to pay for the wall! Now you’re telling me I’ve got to pay for the wall.”

Sunny Hostin suggested empathy could help Trump understand the gravity of the situation, because she herself was a federal worker who lived paycheck to paycheck.

“The thought that maybe tomorrow there may be hundreds of thousands of people that don’t know how to pay their mortgage or don’t know how to pay their health bills, don’t know how to put food on the table for their kids, freaks me out!” she said. “Because I know how that feels! And I don’t think Donald Trump knows how that feels.”