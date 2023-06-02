Vivek Ramaswamy and Rep. Mike Turner Sunday on "This Week" with Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 4, 2023.

HEADLINERS

Vivek Ramaswamy

2024 GOP Presidential Candidate

Exclusive

Rep. Mike Turner

Chair, House Intelligence Committee

(R) Ohio

Exclusive

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile

Former DNC Chair

ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus

Former RNC Chair

Former Trump White House Chief of Staff

Mary Bruce

ABC News Chief White House Correspondent

Dan Balz

Washington Post Chief Correspondent

Plus, we preview the ABC News ‘Soul of a Nation’ special spotlighting the transgender community and legislators fighting for trans rights.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.