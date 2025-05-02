This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Sunday, May 4, 2025
This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, May 4, 2025.
TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS IN OFFICE
Selina Wang
ABC News Senior White House Correspondent
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst
TRUMPS’S CRYPTOCURRENCY BUSINESS
Aaron Katersky
ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent
Eric Lipton
New York Times Investigative Reporter
John Reed Stark
Former Chief, SEC Office of Internet Enforcement
FEDERAL BUDGET CUTS IMPACT ON HEALTH CARE
Jay O’Brien
ABC News Correspondent
Dr. Ashish Jah
Dean, Brown University School of Public Health
PAPAL CONCLAVE PREVIEW
Ines de La Cuetara
ABC News Reporter
Rev. James Martin
ABC News Contributor
America Magazine Editor