This Week with George Stephanopoulos, Sunday, May 4, 2025

This is a listing for 'This Week' airing Sunday, May 4, 2025.

ByABC News
May 2, 2025, 5:31 PM

TRUMP'S FIRST 100 DAYS IN OFFICE

Selina Wang
ABC News Senior White House Correspondent

Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor

Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst

TRUMPS’S CRYPTOCURRENCY BUSINESS

Aaron Katersky
ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent

Eric Lipton
New York Times Investigative Reporter

John Reed Stark
Former Chief, SEC Office of Internet Enforcement

FEDERAL BUDGET CUTS IMPACT ON HEALTH CARE

Jay O’Brien
ABC News Correspondent

Dr. Ashish Jah
Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

PAPAL CONCLAVE PREVIEW

Ines de La Cuetara
ABC News Reporter

Rev. James Martin
ABC News Contributor
America Magazine Editor

