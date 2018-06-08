‘This Week’ Special Edition: The U.S.-North Korea Summit from Singapore

Ahead of President Trump’s historic face-to-face summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos anchors a special edition of “This Week” Sunday from Singapore, joined by “This Week” Co-Anchor and Chief Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz, ABC News Contributor and former Homeland Security Adviser to President Trump Tom Bossert, ABC News Correspondent Bob Woodruff, Wall Street Journal Seoul Bureau Chief Jonathan Cheng, Bloomberg Politics National Political Reporter Jennifer Jacobs, New York Times National Security Correspondent David Sanger, and Associated Press Pyongyang Bureau Chief Eric Talmadge.

Plus, Stephanopoulos speaks with Trump ally Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Sen. Robert Menendez, D-N.J., on the U.S.-North Korea summit and the battle over trade.

