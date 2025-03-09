'This Week' Transcript 3-9-25: White House NEC Director Kevin Hassett, Sen. Adam Schiff and UAW President Shawn Fain

A rush transcript of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos" airing on Sunday, March 9, 2025 on ABC News is below. This copy may not be in its final form, may be updated and may contain minor transcription errors. For previous show transcripts, visit the "This Week" transcript archive.

KARL: I’m joined now by President Trump's economic advisor, Kevin Hassett.

Thank you so much for joining us this morning.

KEVIN HASSETT, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: Thanks for having me.

KARL: So we saw the president this week impose tariffs, delay a bunch of the tariffs, and then on Friday, he said there are more bigger tariffs to come, suggesting possibly as high as 250 percent on Canadian dairy and lumber.

Can -- can you just explain in short what is driving the president's decision-making on this?

KEVIN HASSETT, WHITE HOUSE NATIONAL ECONOMIC COUNCIL DIRECTOR: Sure. Let's go through what happened this week because I -- I didn't really think that the way you guys characterize the tariffs made sense to me. So I just want to go back to what happened.

What happened was that we launched a drug war, not a trade war, and it was part of a negotiation to get Canada and Mexico to stop shipping fentanyl across our borders. And as we've watched them make progress on the drug war, then we've relaxed some of the tariffs that we put on -- on them because they're making progress. And so, that drug war is something that's been going on since really the beginning of the Trump administration.

We've also announced that we're going to put out a study, April 1st, that says what is the harm to America of all the asymmetrical trade practices of foreign governments and what are we going to do about it. And that's the April 2nd number that you keep hearing the president say.

So between now and then, we've got the drug war which we're hopefully going to solve by the end of the month. Hopefully, that we'll actually round up, you know, the people in the cartels and stop the flow of fentanyl that's killing hundreds of thousands of Americans, and then we'll be focused on the reciprocal thing.

And now on the reciprocal thing, remember that just about every country on Earth charges a much higher tariff than we do. And so, when we pass an act that says that we're going to have the same tariff they charge us, then you're covering it as if the only possible outcome is that our tariffs go up. But maybe they decide to go down, right?

If you look at Indian tariffs, up 85, 90 percent. Are they going to keep those 85, 90 percent so that we put 85, 90 percent on everything that comes from India or are they going to lower them?

I think that it's an interesting question the president is putting things on the table that are basically, you know, core fairness issues.

KARL: So --

HASSETT: Let's just be fair. Whatever you do to us, we'll do to you. That's what he's asking for in April and it's not a radical idea at all.

KARL: But let me ask -- I’m -- I am confused now about what you're saying about this being a drug war not a trade war. So -- so let's just take Canada.

HASSETT: Uh-huh.

KARL: I mean, you said Canada's shipping fentanyl into the United States. I mean, I don't think that's happening.

I mean, 1 percent of fentanyl is being smuggled across the border, 1 percent. I mean, Canada is not a major source at all of fentanyl in the United States, are they?

HASSETT: Well, there -- well, yes they are a major source. And I can tell you that in the Situation Room, I’ve seen photographs of fentanyl labs in Canada that the law enforcement folks were leaving alone. Canada's got a big drug problem, even in their own cities.

KARL: OK.

HASSETT: Go walk around, you know, Toronto and -- and see what it's like and -- and you'll see that it is a big problem.

And frankly, you know, we have intelligence that Mexican cartels operate in Canada as well.

And so, if you want to get the cartels out of the U.S., you got to get them out of Canada and Mexico.

KARL: Okay, but if you're saying that this is an effort to make them crack down and it's worked --

HASSETT: It's working, yes. It's working.

KARL: Then -- then why are these tariffs going -- the very same tariffs going back into effect on April 2nd?

HASSETT: Well, if -- we'll see what -- what happens.

So what's going on with the trade war is, is that we're going to have reciprocal tariffs in April. What's going on with the drug war is we're trying to make progress on fentanyl.

KARL: So, there is a trade war? So there is a trade war?

HASSETT: In -- in April, there's going to be a reciprocal tariff and -- and then if they lower their tariffs, we'll lower ours.

But between now and then, the age -- the act that created the tariffs that you're seeing in Canada and Mexico was 100 percent about progress in the drug war, and that's the clear meaning of the executive order that the president signed, and the clear focus of the intel briefs we're getting almost every day.

KARL: I -- I know you occasionally read “The Wall Street Journal”.

“The Wall Street Journal” editorial board this week suggested the tariffs aren't legal. But then they also wrote this: He's treating the North American economy as a personal play thing as markets gyrate with each presidential win.

How do you respond to “The Wall Street Journal”?

HASSETT: Well, I think what the president's tried to do is make it so that when we produce something, we produce it at home. Make no mistake: the trade deficit with Canada and Mexico, they cumulate about a trillion dollars a year. And China, it's one and half trillion.

And in a free market that didn’t have any kind of finger on the scale, then what we’d see would be that those trade deficits would decline over time as currencies adjusted. Be that's not happening.

And so what happens now is, for example, in a typical month, $35 billion worth of cars are imported, and our manufacturers export about $13 billion worth of cars. And those are all jobs that Americans don't have.

President Trump wants to bring the jobs home, bring the wealth – the wealth home, and bring the wages home. And you saw that in the first jobs report. So, what you saw in the first jobs report, after having 110 manufacturing – 110,000 jobs destroyed in the last year of the Biden administration, we had 10,000 created in just the month of February, 9,000 of them are going to be auto jobs, because auto manufacturers and thinking, geez, ahead of the tariffs we need to start to move the stuff back home.

Now, what that does is it bids up the price of labor, it makes wages higher, makes incomes higher, and it makes it easier for people to pay for things. And so, if you’re looking at tariffs in isolation and not thinking about the job creation that tariffs create, then you're doing only half the picture.

KARL: OK, so you've suggested that perhaps other countries react by cutting their tariffs.

HASSETT: They might.

KARL: They – and they do what we want in terms of the drug – just, in terms of – of fighting drugs, are tariffs, in the president's mind, a temporary measure or is this a permanent plan going forward? Because he’s also talked about tariffs being a way to end the budget deficit.

HASSETT: Well, I think the way to think about it is that if we have reciprocal tariff and we have a country that doesn't lower their rates – and so right now, for example, there's a 10 percent tariff on American autos sold into Europe. So, if we put a 10 percent tariff on Europe cars sold into the U.S., then maybe that becomes a new equilibrium. If that is a new equilibrium, then what's going to happen is that more and more production is going to happen onshore here in the U.S. and we're going to be creating great American auto jobs.

And if they lower the tariff right away, then maybe there will be more movement back and forth, both for U.S. cars and for foreign cars. But right now there's a very, very asymmetric trade policy around the world where everybody’s putting high tariffs on our stuff if we sell it there, and we've got very low tariffs when we bring it in here. And they've got value added taxes as well. So, it's like 30 percent charge to sell a U.S. car in Germany for example right now, and just a sales tax if you – if you sell it here in a state sales tax at that.

And so that's something that's led to this huge trade deficit. And President Trump believes, as I believe as an economist, I think as all economists believe, that that lowers the demand for labor, it lowers wages, it makes it harder for people to get good, hard – high-paying jobs here in the U.S. And that's the thing that we're fixing.

And again, looking at the jobs report that we just got this Friday, you can see that it's already working. In just one month alone, after losing 110,000 manufacturing job, we made 10,000 in February alone, 9,000 of them were auto jobs.

KARL: So just quickly before you go, I want to ask you about something Treasury Secretary Bessent said. He said that – this is a quote, “access to cheap goods is not the essence of the American dream.” Is – is he suggesting essentially that higher prices are not a problem if the – if the end result is more higher-paying good, American jobs?

HASSETT: Let's think about it just the way we would do it in Econ 101. If I buy a Mercedes, then it goes into consumption.

KARL: Yes.

HASSETT: So, you know, I – the, say, $100,000 for a Mercedes goes into consumption, but then it comes out of imports and so it has no effect on GDP. And a lot of times when we think about the welfare of Americans, we're thinking about GDP per the number of Americans, per capita.

If you buy a Buick, then it goes into consumption, but it doesn't come out of imports. And so it goes into GDP. That's why – that’s what the “d” is, it’s domestic production. And so, if you want to increase the welfare of Americans, then it’s better to have the stuff produced here. And that’s a very, very simple fact that the president is pushing very hard.

KARL: OK. All right, Kevin Hassett, I really appreciate you being with us this morning.

HASSETT: Thanks, Jon. Great to be with you.

KARL: Thank you very much.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JIMMY KIMMEL, LATE NIGHT HOST: The big question going into this, at least on cable news, was whether the Democrats were going to do anything to disrupt the proceedings. They did. Some of them wore pink clothes which was pretty wild.

STEPHEN COLBERT, LATE NIGHT HOST: The Democrats came ready to fight back with their little paddles, OK? That is how you save democracy, by quietly dissenting, or bidding on an antique tea set. It was hard to tell what was going on.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: Late night's take on the Democratic opposition at Trump's State of the Union address this week.

I'm joined now by Democratic Senator Adam Schiff of California.

Senator, thank you for joining us this morning. There's obviously been a lot of hand-wringing over how Democrats treated the State of the Union address. Let me read you what your colleague in the Senate, John Fetterman, had to say. He called the Democrat response a sad cavalcade of self-owns and unhinged petulance. It only makes Trump look more presidential and restrained. We're becoming the metaphorical car alarms that nobody pays attention to, and it may not be the winning message.

Does Senator Fetterman have a point?

SEN. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA): Well, I think the lack of a coordinated response in the State of the Union was a mistake, and frankly it took the focus off of where it should have been which is on the fact that the president spoke for an hour and 40 minutes and had nothing to say about what he would do to bring down costs for American families that were watching that lengthy address, sitting at the kitchen table, hoping that he would offer something to help them afford a new home or pay their rent, afford health care or child care.

There was nothing for the American people, and that's where we need to keep our focus. I was just listening to your guest precede me trying to explain that these tariffs, these on-again, off-again tariffs, are not about trade. It's a drug war, and then -- but next month it's a trade war, but now it's a drug war. It was incomprehensible, and he was also trying to say that numbers, the job numbers that came in less than expected are somehow good news.

They're destroying the economy, and they're making it harder and harder for Americans to afford things. That's where we need to keep the focus. That's why we lost the last election because we weren't razor-focused on -- laser-focused on the high cost of living and what they're doing now is just making it so much worse in the administration, and that's really what we needed to emphasize.

KARL: You've made it clear you're opposed to these tariffs. Is there anything that Democrats can do to stand in the way?

SCHIFF: Well, look. I think we need to bring home to the American people what these tariffs are going to mean. They voted for Donald Trump supposedly because they wanted lower prices, and these tariffs are just going to drive prices up. I think they already are.

In California, the top issue for people is they need more housing. They need more affordable housing. Well, if you begin by deporting construction workers and then you continue by raising costs on construction materials like lumber, you're just driving those housing prices even further beyond the means of most Americans. So this is deeply destructive, what they're doing. We need to make that case to the American people because they're going to feel it, but, you know, taking our eye off the ball I think is very dangerous, and so let's be focused on what matters most to Americans.

Let's point out all the destructive harms they're doing with, you know, the cutting of services, the slashing of the Medicaid and what that's going to mean for increased health costs and less access for people. That to me is the winning case to make.

KARL: I'm going to be talking shortly to UAW president Sean Fain. He was obviously, you know, a big supporter of Kamala Harris, a prominent speaker at your Democraticconvention over the summer.

He likes Trump's tariffs.

Is there a risk that in your opposition to this -- and I mean you, the party's opposition to this -- that Democrats could lose even more ground among working-class Americans?

SCHIFF: Oh, look, I read Shawn's statement. I think he doesn't favor tariffs if they're about drug or unrelated policy, and I think it may make sense to look at targeted actions that can -- we can take to bring back American jobs like auto jobs.

But these are cross the board tariffs that are indiscriminate, that that are imposed one day and taken down the next.

I can tell you the effect that they're having in California because I talk to people -- I talked to citrus farmers for example who still haven't recovered the market share they lost during the first Trump administration with these tariff wars.

So I think these broad, indiscriminate and on again/off again tariffs don't help anyone.

KARL: I mean, we’ll --

SCHIFF: They don't help farmers. They don't help auto workers. They're a mistake.

KARL: I mean, we'll -- we'll talk to him in a few minutes, but I mean, he seemed to be saying that he favored these, you know, broad tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and also didn't seem troubled by the one-month pause.

But -- but let me -- let me ask you more broadly on -- on the Democratic response. Here's what James Carville had by way of suggestion to how Democrats should handle this moment. It was somewhat counterintuitive.

He said: With no clear leader to voice our opposition and no control in any branch of government, it's time for Democrats to embark on the most daring political mover -- maneuver in the history of our party. Roll over and play dead. Allow Republicans to crumble beneath their own weight and make the American people miss us.

Is that a possible course of action?

SCHIFF: You know, I have great respect for James Carville, but I don't agree with him on this. I do think that the abundant corruption of the Trump administration, the self-dealing, the inconsistency, the economic decline that they're advancing with their inconsistent and half-hazard policies, yes, will cause the administration to collapse of its own weight.

But that's I think, first of all, not an answer to what Democrats need to do, which is we need to have our own broad, bold agenda to improve the economic well-being of Americans, to answer really the central question I think at the heart of our political challenges which is, if you're working hard in America, can you still earn a good living?

We need to be advancing policies and making the arguments about what we have to offer, not simply standing back and letting them collapse over their own corrupt weight.

To me, that's not enough. We need to effectively use litigation as we are. We need to effectively use communication to talk to new people in new ways, as we are. So I -- I don't agree with that philosophy.

KARL: One approach we're seeing from -- from your governor, from Gavin Newsom, he's got this new podcast. He made some waves by bringing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk on the debut of his podcast.

Let me play you a little section on this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHARLIE KIRK, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR: Would you do something like that? Would you say no men in female sports?

GOV. GAVIN NEWSOM (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, it's -- I think it's an issue of fairness. I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness.

KIRK: So --

NEWSOM: It's deeply unfair.

There's also a humility and grace, you know, that -- that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression. And the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with as well.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: I mean, I guess, first, what would you think about Newsom sitting down with Charlie Kirk? But more importantly, do you think -- do you agree with those in your party who say it is time for Democrats to have a different approach to transgender issues?

SCHIFF: Well, first of all, I agree that we should be broadening our reach and talking to people we haven't been talking to. I’m not sure that I would start with Charlie Kirk.

But I also think, as I was mentioning earlier,r that we need to keep the focus on what matters most to the American people, and that is the economy. We need to be talking to people about how we're going to improve their quality of life, and we can make sure that if they're working hard, they're earning a good living, to the degree that we get after -- we get away from focusing on those things I think it's a mistake.

In terms of the particular issue that the governor was talking about -- look, I played in sports. Our kids played in sports. I want all young people to have the experience of playing in sports, every young person.

And I want those sports to be fair. I want those sports to be safe, and I have confidence that local schools and local communities can make those decisions without the federal government making them for them.

(CROSSTALK)

KARL: But is he right on that? Is -- is he right on that?

SCHIFF: I think to the degree -- to -- well, to the degree though, I think as a -- as a political matter, that we remove the focus from where most Americans are concerned, and that is they're concerned about their ability to provide for their family. I think to degree that we getaway from that, that's a mistake.

KARL: OK. All right. Senator Schiff, thank you very much for joining us on "This Week."

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, (R) PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: And who I don't know, but wasn't a supporter, although the other workers were big supporters, I watched him last night and he said, Donald Trump is absolutely right on tariffs. He said what he's doing on tariffs is an incredible thing, and it's about time somebody had the guts to do it, because we're going to save auto manufacturing. And I said to people when I was campaigning, you're going to have so many auto jobs, you're not going to believe what's going to happen.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

KARL: President Trump there praising UAW President Shawn Fain, who came out in support of Trump's tariffs, and Shawn Fain joins us right now. So, the president may have slightly misquoted you --

(LAUGH)

KARL: -- but the essence is there. You have come out strongly in favor of his tariffs. Can you explain why?

SHAWN FAIN, PRESIDENT, UNITED AUTO WORKERS: Hey, thanks for having me, Jon. And look, yeah, it's simple for us. Look, we're in a crisis mode in this country. There is no single issue in this country that has affected our economy and working class people and their jobs. The NAFTA, the USMCA and our trade laws, our broken trade system, and we're in a crisis mode. And we are triaging right now.

So I hear this debate about blanket tariffs and all this stuff. But look, we're in a triage situation. Tariffs are an attempt to stop the bleeding from the hemorrhaging of jobs in America for the last 33 years. So -- and as we speak right now, I mean decisions are still being made. Warren Truck Plant, right here in Michigan, there's over 2,000 people laid off.

And a simple decision, Stellantis is shifting truck production to Mexico. They could change overnight and move those trucks right back here to Warren, Michigan and put people back to work. You know, you have Deere workers in Racine, Wisconsin, we have Mac truck workers in Allentown, Pennsylvania, where the company is saying they're going to move their jobs to Mexico. So, tariffs aren't the end solution, but they are a – they are a huge factor in creating and fixing this problem.

And just to go one step further, I want to say this, because I think it's important. You know, in 1992, I was a 23-year-old man. And I voted for Ross Perot. And the reason I voted for Ross Perot was during the debate between Clinton, Perot, and Bush, Ross Perot talked about that giant sucking sound. And I'll tell you, in 1993, there was a debate between Al Gore and Ross Perot on "Larry King Live,” and Al Gore talked about the four living presidents, Nobel laureate economists and everyone said, this was going to create a, you know, 400,000 jobs in the first year of NAFTA’s inception. And you know what happened? We’ve lost millions of jobs since then. We’ve lost 90,000 manufacturing facilities in the United States since the inception of NAFTA. That's 1,800 manufacturing plants per state.

KARL: Yes.

FAIN: If any – if any nation in the world lost that, their economy would be wrecked. So, you know, we’ve got to stop the debate and the stupidity on this, and leaders got to lead. And that's where we’ve got to go with this. And to end that statement, I’ll just say this, Al Gore was wrong, Ross Perot was right, and NAFTA sucks.

KARL: So, you said in your statement that you have been coordinating with the Trump White House on – on this. Have you spoken directly to Donald Trump?

FAIN: No, we haven't spoken directly. But, you know, we’ve been working with – with his team. Members of my team have been working with him. And we're telling these stories. We're telling, you know, the realities of what Americans are experiencing, you know, and working to find solutions, you know, so we can – so we can move forward and fix this broken trade system, and get this corrected because, you know, the United States is the cash cow. The United States is the – is the – is the market everyone wants to sell in.

KARL: Yes.

FAIN: And we should have reciprocal trade laws where – where people have the same standard of living. I mean, and I'll say this, you know, our neighbors to the south, Mexican – Mexican workers aren't the enemy. They're being exploited, you know, and it's because of corporate greed. And that's what's got to stop in this country.

KARL: So, I'm sure Trump remembers this, and you do as well. You had some choice words for him at the convention in Chicago over the summer, the Democratic Convention. Let me just play a short clip.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

FAIN: When Donald Trump was president, corporate America ran wild. Donald Trump did not bring back the auto industry. When Donald Trump was president, auto plants closed. Trump did nothing.

KARL: So, you see something different now? Do you think that it's possible that Donald Trump might just be the president after those long three decades you just described? He might just be the president this time to bring back – or help bring back manufacturing jobs to the United States?

FAIN: Well, and, look, I'll say this, you know, the election's over. Donald Trump is the president. And we want to get to work to fix the problems that are wrong with this country, with our economy. And the American people expect that. They expect leaders to stand up and lead. They don't expect us to sit back and – they don’t care about politics. They don't care which party somebody's from. They care about solving their problems.

And so, that’s one thing Donald Trump has done. He's acknowledged the USMCA didn't go far enough. And so, you know, there's an urgency now to fix this problem. And that’s what we’re going to work on. We're working with the administration now. And we’ll see where it ends up. But – but I will say this, I mean, name me one president in the last 25 years that's – that’s talked about doing these things, and trying to fix this broken system.

KARL: All right, Shawn Fain with the United Auto Workers, thank you for joining us.