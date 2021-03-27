White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield & Sen. Dan Sullivan Sunday on 'This Week' with Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl

This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, March 28, 2021.

HEADLINERS

Kate Bedingfield

White House Communications Director

Exclusive

Sen. Dan Sullivan

(R) Alaska

Exclusive

Dr. Ashish Jha

Dean, Brown University School of Public Health

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Rahm Emanuel

(D) Former Chicago Mayor

ABC News Contributor

Leah Wright Rigueur

Harry Truman Professor of History, Brandeis University

ABC News Contributor

Margaret Hoover

PBS' Firing Line Host

CNN Contributor

Ramesh Ponnuru

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist

National Review Senior Editor

American Enterprise Institute Fellow

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.