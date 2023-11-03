White House Deputy National Security Adviser Jon Finer, Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Rep. Steve Scalise Sunday on "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, November 5, 2023.
Jon Finer
White House Deputy National Security Adviser
Gov. Glenn Youngkin
(R) Virginia
Exclusive
Rep. Steve Scalise
House Majority Leader
(R) Louisiana
Exclusive
Plus, ABC News senior Washington reporter Devin Dwyer reports on the effort to disqualify Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot via the 14th Amendment.
THE POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Jonathan Karl
ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent
Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor
Julie Pace
Associated Press Executive Editor
Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
Also, insights from our new ABC News/Ipsos poll highlighting public opinion of President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump leading into the 2024 election.
