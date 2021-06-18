White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan Sunday On "This Week with George Stephanopoulos"
This is a listing for "This Week" airing Sunday, June 20, 2021.
HEADLINER
Jake Sullivan
White House National Security Adviser
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PANEL
Leah Wright Rigueur
Harry Truman Professor of History, Brandeis University
ABC News Contributor
Glenn Loury
Brown University Professor of Economics
Senior Fellow, Manhattan Institute
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE
Rachel Scott
ABC News Congressional Correspondent
Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor
Rahm Emanuel
(D) Former Chicago Mayor
ABC News Contributor
Laura Barrón-López
POLITICO White House Correspondent
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
Like “This Week” on Facebook here. You can also follow the show on Twitter here.