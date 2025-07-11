White House NEC Director Kevin Hassett, former FEMA Administrators Deanne Criswell and Pete Gaynor, Sunday on “This Week” with Co-anchor Jonathan Karl

Kevin Hassett
White House National Economic Council Director
Exclusive

Deanne Criswell
Former FEMA Administrator

Pete Gaynor
Former FEMA Administrator

TRUMP LEGAL PANEL

Chris Christie
(R) Former New Jersey Governor
ABC News Contributor

Sarah Isgur
SCOTUSblog Editor
ABC News Contributor

POWERHOUSE ROUNDTABLE

Donna Brazile
Former DNC Chair
ABC News Contributor

Reince Priebus
Former RNC Chair
Former Trump White House Chief of Staff
ABC News Political Analyst

Ramesh Ponnuru
National Review Editor
ABC News Contributor

Neera Tanden
President and CEO Center for American Progress

Plus, “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz reports on the latest dynamics on the war in Ukraine, and New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser discusses President Trump’s changing views on Vladimir Putin.

